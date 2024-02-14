With the Super Bowl now in the rearview mirror, everyone will begin to focus on the 2024 NFL Draft. The people at PFF have released their Post-Super Bowl Mock Draft and here is who they have Miami selecting.

Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at.

Round 1 Pick #21: Tyler Guyton, OT – Oklahoma

“The list of first-round targets for the Dolphins should start and end with the offensive line. As just a one-year starter, Guyton’s fundamentals need work, but his athletic potential is through the roof.”

Round 2 Pick #53: Christian Haynes, IOL – UCONN