Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting today that he has been told that Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead will not retire, and he will play next season. Since joining Miami, Armstead has missed numerous games due to injury. In 2022, he started and played in only 13 games. Last season, he started and played in only 10 games. Prior to the 2022 season, Armstead signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Dolphins in 2022, a deal that included a $12 million signing bonus and $43.4 million in guaranteed money. Miami is unable to move on from Armstead as he carries a dead cap number of $24+ million. Terron had hinted that he may retire after last season ended, but he will be back in the fall at left tackle for Miami.

