Aaron is back discussing the hiring of Anthony Weaver as Defensive Coordinator. Will he be a success? What kind of track record does he have? Then he breaks down the Dolphins’ options regarding offensive linemen Connor Williams and Robert Hunt and what he thinks the team should do. It’s a special solo episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

