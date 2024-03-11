Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports the Dolphins did a conversion of Jalen Ramsey’s contract, which cleared $19.912 million in salary cap space, bringing them almost cap-compliant by Wednesday and the start of the new league year.

The #Dolphins are working to get in cap compliance: They did a conversion on CB Jalen Ramsey’s contract, clearing $19.912 million in cap space. pic.twitter.com/zbLxHHCZII — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

Ramsey’s first year in Miami got off to a slow start as he injured his MCL in training camp. He returned to the lineup in October after a fast rehab and started ten games for Miami this past season, during which he was magnificent. He had three interceptions and was a lock-down corner vs every receiver that went up against him.