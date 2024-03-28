Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. CBS Sports released a 3-Round Mock Draft and projected a Trade for the Dolphins in Round 1.
First, the CBS Trade
Green Bay trades up with Miami
- Packers receive: No. 21 overall, 2025 fourth-round pick
- Dolphins receive: No. 25 overall, No. 91 overall
Round 1, Pick #25: Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, Defensive Line – Illinois
“Miami lost Christian Wilkins to Las Vegas, Raekwon Davis to Indianapolis in free agency. A team with title aspirations must add to that room this off-season, so they do in the first round.”
SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS
- Newton’s alignment versatility is a key strength, effectively shifting across multiple spots on the defensive line with tactical precision.
- His explosive get-off is a major disruptor; Newton consistently beats linemen off the snap with his quick burst.
- Utilizes heavy, impactful hands for crushing blows, showcasing advanced hand-fighting techniques
- Demonstrates the flexibility to play on the edge, indicating a broad skill set beyond typical interior line duties.
- Exceptional leverage, using his size and technique to gain upper hand in the trenches.
- Armed with an array of countermoves, he’s not just a power player but a strategic rusher with a diverse skill set.
- For a near 300-pound athlete, his agility and quickness stand out, making him a dual threat in both run and pass situations.
- Displays strong point of attack capabilities against the run, with natural leverage and ability to control engagements.
SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES
- Newton’s size profile is less than ideal for a defensive tackle, potentially impacting his effectiveness against larger NFL linemen.
- Lacks the desired arm length, which could limit his ability to extend and control engagements at the next level.
- Struggles with handling double-team blocks
- Can be prone to getting manhandled in the run game, indicating a need for improvement in maintaining his position against aggressive run blocks.
- His get-off and acceleration off the snap is only average – reduces the effectiveness of his speed rush
Round 2, Pick #55: Ben Sinnott, TE – Kansas State
SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS
- A major factor is his size, strength and explosive athleticism, but Sinnott also has a knack for tracking and high-pointing the ball.
- Looks to get involved downfield and will block multiple defenders on a single play when he can. Understands his role as a blocker.
- He’s a coordinated hands catcher who does a nice job digging out low throws. He’s very good with the ball in his hands, a violent runner after the catch, and often able to fend off defenders with a straight arm.
- He’s coordinated with soft, reliable hands, and he shows the ability to adjust to balls thrown behind him, as well as a knack for digging out low throws.
- And showed the ability to get in and out of cuts and create separation. He’s a coordinated hands catcher and extremely violent after the catch, seeking out contact and lowering his shoulder to deliver hits while carrying the ball. Sinnott has surprising straight-line speed.
- Sinnott runs precise routes, showing an innate feel for setting up defensive backs to create separation.
SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES
- Sinnott also had problems with drops when coming back to the action. He has some issues against press coverage, sometimes spending too much time hand fighting at the line of scrimmage.
- Whilst Sinnott is at his best running downfield, he lacks the elite top-end speed or acceleration to be a field stretcher.
- Sinnott won’t threaten the top of the defense.
Round 3, Pick #91: Trevin Wallace, LB – Kentucky
Strengths
- Explosive athlete.
- Rangy with good chase-down gallop to the sideline.
- Burst and change of direction make him a toolsy rusher.
- Hands are very sticky when he gets his chances to take the ball away.
- Lateral agility to expand his short-area tackle success.
Weaknesses
- Play recognition and football instincts are lacking.
- Frequently fooled by misdirection in both run and pass games.
- Lacks patience and leverage in his scrape, allowing cutback lanes to runners.
- Pulled out of position by bait routes in his spot drops.
- Pass rush could use more elusiveness when diving into A- or B-gaps.
Howard vs Fuller: Did Miami Upgrade at Cornerback?