Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. CBS Sports released a 3-Round Mock Draft and projected a Trade for the Dolphins in Round 1.

First, the CBS Trade

Green Bay trades up with Miami

Packers receive: No. 21 overall, 2025 fourth-round pick

Dolphins receive: No. 25 overall, No. 91 overall

Round 1, Pick #25: Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, Defensive Line – Illinois

“Miami lost Christian Wilkins to Las Vegas, Raekwon Davis to Indianapolis in free agency. A team with title aspirations must add to that room this off-season, so they do in the first round.”

NFL Draft Buzz Draft Profile

SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS Newton’s alignment versatility is a key strength, effectively shifting across multiple spots on the defensive line with tactical precision.

His explosive get-off is a major disruptor; Newton consistently beats linemen off the snap with his quick burst.

Utilizes heavy, impactful hands for crushing blows, showcasing advanced hand-fighting techniques

Demonstrates the flexibility to play on the edge, indicating a broad skill set beyond typical interior line duties.

Exceptional leverage, using his size and technique to gain upper hand in the trenches.

Armed with an array of countermoves, he’s not just a power player but a strategic rusher with a diverse skill set.

For a near 300-pound athlete, his agility and quickness stand out, making him a dual threat in both run and pass situations.

Displays strong point of attack capabilities against the run, with natural leverage and ability to control engagements.

SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES Newton’s size profile is less than ideal for a defensive tackle, potentially impacting his effectiveness against larger NFL linemen.

Lacks the desired arm length, which could limit his ability to extend and control engagements at the next level.

Struggles with handling double-team blocks

Can be prone to getting manhandled in the run game, indicating a need for improvement in maintaining his position against aggressive run blocks.

His get-off and acceleration off the snap is only average – reduces the effectiveness of his speed rush

Round 2, Pick #55: Ben Sinnott, TE – Kansas State

NFL Draft Buzz Draft Profile

SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS

A major factor is his size, strength and explosive athleticism, but Sinnott also has a knack for tracking and high-pointing the ball.

Looks to get involved downfield and will block multiple defenders on a single play when he can. Understands his role as a blocker.

He’s a coordinated hands catcher who does a nice job digging out low throws. He’s very good with the ball in his hands, a violent runner after the catch, and often able to fend off defenders with a straight arm.

He’s coordinated with soft, reliable hands, and he shows the ability to adjust to balls thrown behind him, as well as a knack for digging out low throws.

And showed the ability to get in and out of cuts and create separation. He’s a coordinated hands catcher and extremely violent after the catch, seeking out contact and lowering his shoulder to deliver hits while carrying the ball. Sinnott has surprising straight-line speed.

Sinnott runs precise routes, showing an innate feel for setting up defensive backs to create separation.

SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES

Sinnott also had problems with drops when coming back to the action. He has some issues against press coverage, sometimes spending too much time hand fighting at the line of scrimmage.

Whilst Sinnott is at his best running downfield, he lacks the elite top-end speed or acceleration to be a field stretcher.

Sinnott won’t threaten the top of the defense.

Round 3, Pick #91: Trevin Wallace, LB – Kentucky

NFL.com Draft Profile

Strengths