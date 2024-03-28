Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. Charles Davis of CBS and the NFL Network put out his 2.0 Mock Draft today, and with pick #19 he has Miami is selecting…
Round 1, Pick #21: Jared Verse, DE – Florida St
“Need meets potential! The Dolphins lost their top two pass rushers to injury in 2023 (Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb), and now they get the opportunity to add one of the best edge rushers in the draft.”
Jared Verse Draft Profile from PFN
Jared Verse Draft Profile and Measurements
- Height: 6’3 7/8″
- Weight: 254 pounds
- Length: 33 1/2″
- Wingspan: 79 1/2″
- Hand: 9 7/8″
- Position: Edge Rusher
- School: Florida State
- Current Year: Redshirt Senior
Strengths
- Bolt of lightning off the snap, who immediately stresses tackles vertically to the apex.
- High-octane, hyperactive athlete who moves in short, successive bursts of energy.
- Effervescent twitch allows him to put tackles on a string with his unpredictability.
- Well-sized defender with good frame density, length, and overall proportions.
- Combined instant burst, length, and motor amount to an elite power profile.
- Can use urgent leg drive and his inbuilt energetic motion to sustain power exertions.
- Able to forklift up on power rushes, get under tackles, and use his base to dislodge.
- Has ankle flexion to reduce his surface area and corner underneath extensions.
- Initial hand placement is precise and deliberate, maximizing force and impact at contact.
- Can flash his hands to widen tackles, then explode inside with violent bull-rushes.
- Able to widen tackles and then pry his way inside the B-gap with violent double swipes.
- Can levy quick long-arm-chop combos to simultaneously erode his blocker’s balance and deconstruct extensions.
- Brings constant, unmatched energy as a rusher and routinely fights through contact.
- Superlative run defender who can violently stack, shed, and wrench down anchors.
- Brings incredible pursuit speed and reach and has the range to run down ball carriers
Weaknesses
- Doesn’t quite have elite length or mass.
- Doesn’t quite have elite hip flexibility when breaching and rolling through the apex.
- Can’t always pinch hyper-acute angles and sustain acceleration to enter the pocket.
- Frame is slightly high-cut, impacting open-field change-of-direction at times.
- Can struggle to manage his pad level and weight distribution when stunting.
- At times, can better channel hand force, as clubs sometimes fail to erode anchors.
- Sometimes nullifies base ahead of contact, which can limit knock-back power.
- Can be baited into over-setting laterally by read options and can be late to recover.
- Will turn 24 years old in November of his rookie season.
From NFL DraftBuzz
SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS
- Verse brings a seasoned pass-rush plan to the table, executing a myriad of initial and counter moves with polished technique and shrewd decision-making.
- The explosive first step is a cornerstone of his game, dictating pass-rush scenarios by imposing his will and disrupting offensive linemen’s rhythm off the snap.
- Elite athletic skills — Made Bruce Feldman’s 2023 ‘Freaks List’ at number 26. He wrote: “another year at FSU has enabled him to continue to develop, both physically and in his on-field skill set. At 6-3 1/2, 260 pounds, Verse power-cleans 360 pounds, squats 555 and benches 455, but he also has excellent burst, running 21.14 MPH in a game with a max acceleration of 5.85m/s with a max deceleration of -6.98m/s.”
- Exceptional bend and flexibility allow Verse to exploit the edge, dipping under offensive tackles and maintaining a tight, efficient path to the quarterback.
- Natural athletic gifts are evident in his lateral agility, enabling effective redirection and counter moves that continue to confound protective schemes.
- His functional strength shouldn’t be understated – Verse consistently delivers powerful punches and showcases the ability to hold his ground against heavier opponents.
- The motor on Verse runs incessantly, reflecting a high-effort player who brings relentless energy and pursuit from snap to whistle on every down.
- Hand usage is a notable strength, displaying rapid and potent strikes that effectively navigate through opposing linemen’s blocks to disrupt the backfield.
- A hallmark of his game, the palpable explosiveness, permeates through his every move, asserting dominance in gap penetration and providing a perpetual disruptive presence.
SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES
- Verse, while maintaining exterior leverage, occasionally overshoots, enabling offensive schemes to exploit created lanes, undermining the run defense’s integrity and effectiveness.
- Despite a robust and physical approach to run defense, there’s a discernible lack of control in his tackling, often resulting in missed opportunities in the backfield.
- While the collegiate tackle-for-loss numbers are there, skepticism arises regarding the translatability of those statistics to the NFL, demanding further refinement in his approach.
- Anticipation and mental processing in run scenarios require elevation; enhancing block recognition and reactionary quickness out of his stance remains a pivotal area for development.
- Verse’s effective hand usage in pass-rush scenarios demands translation into run defense, ensuring that generated power and jolt are equivalently impactful across all play types.
