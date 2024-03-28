Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. Charles Davis of CBS and the NFL Network put out his 2.0 Mock Draft today, and with pick #19 he has Miami is selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Jared Verse, DE – Florida St

“Need meets potential! The Dolphins lost their top two pass rushers to injury in 2023 (Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb), and now they get the opportunity to add one of the best edge rushers in the draft.”