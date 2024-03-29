Game Changers Down Under: Importing Overseas Gambling Reforms to Shield Australia

All gambling platforms must balance engaging and keeping Aussie gamblers safe. This balance is not a choice—it is enshrined in law and legislation. Given that the aim is to protect gamblers, no stone must be left unturned when it comes to potentially beneficial gambling law reform.

With many of these reforms coming from countries with decades to refine their legislative approach – such as the UK – Aussies will benefit from solid reforms, allowing you to play responsibly and within the confines of safe gambling protocol.

Advertising & Promotions

Aussies can recite the final passage from TV and online gambling adverts almost verbatim. Gambling legislation requires that all gambling legislation has clear terms and conditions and adopts and encourages safe gambling measures.

It’s an argument made by many academics and psychologists that regulation, taxation, and encouraging responsible gambling are much lesser evils than outright bans, where people will often seek out underground markets to place their wagers.

Bringing in new customers via welcome promotions and bonuses is the number one way Aussie gambling companies expand their customer base. There are many types of bonuses, ranging from refer-a-friend and high-roller bonuses to the more common ones like matched deposit or no deposit bonuses.

By law, these promotions must have detailed, crystal-clear terms that you should read before you sign up. A free $50 pokies no deposit sign up bonus Australia based customers can use operates in the same ilk as the other casino bonuses. However, the recent reform allows these casino promotions to remain fair and lucid.

Do Gambling Reforms Apply to the Whole of Australia?

Due to the incredible size of Australia, there are seven specific states – some of which are bigger than some prominent countries. Each state has its own legislative body – as listed below:

State Overseeing Body New South Wales Liquor & Gaming Board NSW Queensland Queensland Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation (OLGR) Victoria The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) Northern Territory (NT) Northern Territory Racing Commission (NTRC) and Licensing NT South Australia Independent Gambling Authority (IGA) Western Australia The Gaming and Wagering Commission of Western Australia Tasmania The Tasmanian Liquor and Gaming Commission

All these states have devolved powers, allowing them to set their own criteria for casino gaming. New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland all have licensed land-based operators, but it is forbidden for Australian-based digital casinos to be set up within state territory.

However, the recent reforms apply to safe gambling measures for digital casinos, where overseas companies can provide a platform for Aussie bettors who choose to play online.

The ever-changing landscape of global gambling has meant that digital reforms carry far more importance than 20 years ago. Billions of dollars go through these platforms every year, and regulators must be able to keep on top of legislation to ensure these platforms are operating fairly.

Digital Gambling Legislation—A New Frontier

For hundreds of years, long before the dawn of the internet, gambling laws were specific and to the point—referring to land-based providers and companies that operated explicitly in Australia. Over the past thirty years, this shift has moved significantly toward a global sphere, mobile app gambling, and global digital casinos.

Many previous gambling laws are outdated, and this isn’t just the case Down Under. A number of other countries have yet to fully update their legislative approach, with much of the wording still referring to land-based enterprises.

The 2005 UK Gambling Act is the most pioneering and inclusive digital gambling legislation ever unveiled. Although it has since undergone a few tweaks, it is the gold standard of casino reforms and legislation. While Australia is still part of the Commonwealth, legislatively, it is its own nation, with a separate set of laws and rules, but that’s not to say that solid reforms cannot transition into Australian gambling reforms from the UK.

How Big Is Gambling Down Under?

Although it’s difficult to put a precise figure on the total, economists and business analysts all put the size of the market above $20 billion. Aussies are near the higher end of the scale in terms of gambling per capita – with only Singapore and Finland ranking higher.

It does help that the Australian economy and overall standard of living mean that more Aussies have disposable income. The recent range of reforms has also enabled them to place their bets in safe, digital environments.

As somebody who has frequented a number of casinos in Aus, I can tell you from first-hand experience that there’s a big market for both casino and sports betting. There are a lot of similarities between the sports gambling cultures in the UK and Australia, so it’s natural that a lot of the most recent safe gambling reforms have emerged as slight deviations or amendments from this landmark 2005 UK legislation.

Do Sports Betting & Casino Gaming Have Different Types of Reform?

Although sports betting platforms offer a different approach to gambling, the overall approach remains the same. When they advertise their bonuses and promotions to Aussie customers, they must clearly detail what they’re signing up for in the terms and conditions. This is the case for sports betting and casino gaming, regardless.

Broad responsible gambling measures also apply to both markets. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing poker or you’re having a bet on the Aussie Rules or cricket; you should still put measures in place whereby you aren’t spending too much money or too much time on gambling websites or mobile apps.

Sports betting has different considerations, especially with the rise of in-play wagers and the ability to cash out of your bets mid-game. These markets never existed before the internet, but they now flourish because of it, and legislation needs to provide them with strong boundaries to exist and remain within.

Shielding Aussie Gamblers – The Importance of Safe Gambling

Companies that don’t adhere to strict gambling advertisement regulations and don’t emphasise responsible gambling are in breach of the new reforms. All gambling companies and platforms need to highlight the importance of safe gambling measures and ensure that they provide avenues for bettors to seek out services that can help them stem their issues.

Problem gambling can take many forms, but regardless of the type of games you play, some criteria have all the hallmarks of problem gambling, such as:

Viewing gambling as a job or a form of income.

Spending too much time on a gambling website.

Negative impact on close relationships and friendships.

Debt because of a bet.

Borrowing money to gamble.

Chasing losses.

While there are other factors to watch out for, these are all the main symptoms of problem gambling, and one of the key aims of importing reforms is to ensure that people who exhibit these behaviours quickly get the help they need.

Summary

Staying on top of gambling innovations and the latest reforms will benefit Aussie legislators and bettors. Since the market has grown to such a colossal number over the last decade, taxing and regulating it effectively is the way to move forward.

While the global nature of gambling presents some serious challenges, liaising with other gambling legislators across the world has allowed a more streamlined approach, especially in the West, where many similarities exist within gambling reform, responsible gaming, and overall legislation.

As with the global gambling market, the Aussie betting industry is set to continue growing throughout this decade. A perfect blend of better legislation, more internet access, and a vast global market fuelling innovation have exceeded even the most optimistic predictions over the last decade. So long as reform and safe gambling continue to act in the customer’s best interest and as the bedrock for future change, Aussie bettors will benefit from the legislative atmosphere.