Free agent tight end Jonnu Smith visited with the Miami Dolphins today, and according to Adam Schefter, the two sides are said to be in contract negotiations. Because Atlanta cut Smith last week on February 27th, he is not a free agent and can sign with any team at this time. Smith was a third-round pick by the Titans in 2017 and has played for the Titans, Patriots, and Falcons. Last year with the Falcons he started 6 games, caught 50 passes, and three touchdowns.

Smith played his college football at FIU in the South Florida area. Smith has 20 career receiving touchdowns and 219 receptions since entering the NFL.

More on this story as it develops.