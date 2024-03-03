Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that Christian Wilkins will not be franchise-tagged by the Miami Dolphins; he will hit the open market as a free agent and that Houston is a destination to keep an eye on as a landing spot.

Per Fowler: “While Miami’s stance is that all options are on the table for defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, several league sources say he probably won’t be franchise-tagged. That would put a big-time tackle who had 63 tackles and nine sacks in 2023 on the market.

Houston is intriguing here. The Texans have ample cap space, a quarterback early on a rookie deal and a playoff roster. There would be several teams in the mix, though. The Browns are always good for a splash or two, for instance. Would they strengthen an already stout defense with the versatile DT?”

On February 21st, Dan Graziano of ESPN reported on ESPN NFL Live that the Dolphins plan on keeping Christian Wilkins, and they will franchises tag him if they have to. He says Miami doesn’t plan to let him leave, even with the salary cap trouble they are in.

Wilkins ended the 2023 season with nine sacks and 65 tackles. A career high for sacks and a career low for tackles in a single season. The Dolphins worked on a long-term deal with Wilkins all of last offseason, and Wilkins held a sit-in during training camp last season where he didn’t participate in team drills or preseason games.

Miami then gave a long-term deal to Zach Sieler who’s contract was set to expire at the same time as Wilkins to ensure that they wouldn’t lose both players. Just this week at the NFL Scouting Combine Grier stated that he and Wilkins and his team were close last offseason on a long term deal and he was hopeful. This new news goes against that, and it appears Chrisitan Wilkins has played his last game for the Miami Dolphins.

