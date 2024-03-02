Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at. CBS Sports put out their latest 2-round Mock Draft, and at pick #21 and #55 they have Miami Selecting…

 

Round 1, Pick #21: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center – Oregon

“Miami has a few interior offensive linemen scheduled to hit free agency next month, including starting center Connor Williams. Jackson Powers-Johnson will be able to start from Day 1.”

Round 2, Pick #55: Adisa Isaac, EDGE – Penn State

From PFN

Strengths

  • Sports an impressive frame with swathing length and hands that shock at contact.
  • Brings wiry strength with his frame and can reliably stack and shed on the edge.
  • Fluid, twitched-up lateral rusher who can offset tackles or stress angles on stunts.
  • Springy vertical mover with an explosive first step and menacing burst into contact.
  • With his explosiveness, long frame, and leg churn, can forklift OTs on power rushes.
  • Able to sequence his power with push-pull moves and wrench blockers off-balance.
  • Flexible rusher who naturally loads his base while extending to exert power.
  • Initial shock allows him to reset the line in run defense and prevent displacement.
  • Has the requisite ankle flexion to bend and sustain acceleration around the arc.
  • Can pinch surprisingly tight angles with his hip flexibility, shortening the corner.
  • Has shown he can win with successive moves, stacking double swipes and rips.
  • Can attack inside the torso with power while also breaking the outside hand for rips.
  • Has the versatility and frame to play from 2-point, 3-point, and 4-point stances.
  • Motorized rusher who carries untethered aggression into contact all through reps.
  • Relentless, instinctive pursuit presence with the burst and length to swallow runners.

  • Weaknesses

    • Frame is slightly high-cut, which can inhibit change of direction and bend in space.
    • Doesn’t quite have elite hip flexibility and sometimes gets locked out at the apex.
    • Sometimes loses his balance while attempting to sink and bend below the arc.
    • Can improve his lower body strength to sustain balance against flanking blockers.
    • Still maximizing upper-lower body synergy and sequencing on spins and counters.
    • Can still be more consistent at stacking hand counters past initial power exertions.
    • Sometimes fails to press upfield far enough ahead of spins, negating his counter lane.
    • Sometimes drifts too far upright with his pads on stunts, giving up his frame to blockers.
    • Can more consistently convert pressures into sacks and finish with his reach.
    • At times is too aggressive on run downs, flushing himself upfield and softening the edge.
    • Is occasionally late off the snap while resetting his stance.
    • Suffered a torn Achilles that caused him to miss the entire 2021 season.