Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at. CBS Sports put out their latest 2-round Mock Draft, and at pick #21 and #55 they have Miami Selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center – Oregon

“Miami has a few interior offensive linemen scheduled to hit free agency next month, including starting center Connor Williams. Jackson Powers-Johnson will be able to start from Day 1.”

Round 2, Pick #55: Adisa Isaac, EDGE – Penn State

From PFN

Strengths