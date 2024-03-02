Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at. CBS Sports put out their latest 2-round Mock Draft, and at pick #21 and #55 they have Miami Selecting…
Round 1, Pick #21: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center – Oregon
“Miami has a few interior offensive linemen scheduled to hit free agency next month, including starting center Connor Williams. Jackson Powers-Johnson will be able to start from Day 1.”
Round 2, Pick #55: Adisa Isaac, EDGE – Penn State
Strengths
- Sports an impressive frame with swathing length and hands that shock at contact.
- Brings wiry strength with his frame and can reliably stack and shed on the edge.
- Fluid, twitched-up lateral rusher who can offset tackles or stress angles on stunts.
- Springy vertical mover with an explosive first step and menacing burst into contact.
- With his explosiveness, long frame, and leg churn, can forklift OTs on power rushes.
- Able to sequence his power with push-pull moves and wrench blockers off-balance.
- Flexible rusher who naturally loads his base while extending to exert power.
- Initial shock allows him to reset the line in run defense and prevent displacement.
- Has the requisite ankle flexion to bend and sustain acceleration around the arc.
- Can pinch surprisingly tight angles with his hip flexibility, shortening the corner.
- Has shown he can win with successive moves, stacking double swipes and rips.
- Can attack inside the torso with power while also breaking the outside hand for rips.
- Has the versatility and frame to play from 2-point, 3-point, and 4-point stances.
- Motorized rusher who carries untethered aggression into contact all through reps.
- Relentless, instinctive pursuit presence with the burst and length to swallow runners.
Weaknesses
- Frame is slightly high-cut, which can inhibit change of direction and bend in space.
- Doesn’t quite have elite hip flexibility and sometimes gets locked out at the apex.
- Sometimes loses his balance while attempting to sink and bend below the arc.
- Can improve his lower body strength to sustain balance against flanking blockers.
- Still maximizing upper-lower body synergy and sequencing on spins and counters.
- Can still be more consistent at stacking hand counters past initial power exertions.
- Sometimes fails to press upfield far enough ahead of spins, negating his counter lane.
- Sometimes drifts too far upright with his pads on stunts, giving up his frame to blockers.
- Can more consistently convert pressures into sacks and finish with his reach.
- At times is too aggressive on run downs, flushing himself upfield and softening the edge.
- Is occasionally late off the snap while resetting his stance.
- Suffered a torn Achilles that caused him to miss the entire 2021 season.