No, this is not an April Fools joke. Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead earlier today at his grandmother’s house in Southwest Ranches, Florida. The news appears to be confirmed by an Illinois assistant basketball coach, Chester Frazier.

Per WSVN 7 News, “Davie Police and the Broward County Medical Examiners Office arrived at the scene in the area of Southwest 178th Avenue on Monday morning.

Police said that a male was found deceased at the home. No foul play was involved, police said, as they continue to investigate.

According to property records, the home is owned by Adaline Davis, who is former Miami Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis’ grandmother.”

Davis was a former Miami Dolphins first-round pick in 2009, the 25th overall pick of that draft. Davis played three seasons in Miami and started 36 of 44 total games he played in with the Fins. He had nine interceptions and one sack during his time in Miami. He was famously traded to the Indianapolis Colts in late August of 2012 for a 2nd round pick and a conditional sixth-round pick. It happened to be the training camp Miami was being filmed for HBO Hard Knocks, and the foøtage aired of Jeff Ireland breaking the news to Davis, who appeared to be shocked by the trade.

#illinination we lost a great today!!! RIP TO @vontaedavis man nothing but good memories of that dude in school!!! Praying for the Davis family!! — Chester Frazier (@CoachFrazierILL) April 1, 2024

Davis played six seasons in Indy, starting 76 or 76 games, and found his most NFL success. In February of 2018 Davis signed a one year deal with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent.

On September 16th, 2018, Davis, in the middle of a game vs. the Chargers, ran off the field and told his teammates he was “done.” After the game, he announced his retirement from football, saying football was no longer what he was meant to be doing and that leaving the sport was therapeutic. His sudden retirement mid-game rubbed many of his Buffalo teammates the wrong way at that time.

Everyone at DolphinsTalk.com would like to send their condolences to the Davis family.