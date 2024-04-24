Draft analyst Charles Davis released his 3.0 Mock Draft days ahead of the NFL Draft, and with the 21st pick, he has Miami Selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Graham Barton, G/C – Duke

“Agile physically and mentally, Barton moves from college left tackle to NFL center (he did start five games at the pivot early in his Duke days) and anchors Mike McDaniel’s lightning-speed offensive attack.”

Overview