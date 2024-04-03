Prospect Profile on Duke Offensive Lineman Graham Barton

Sitting at #21, it is the first selection in the opening round for third-year head coach Mike McDaniel. This pick is massively crucial for its immediate impact on the Miami Dolphins. Barton’s name has gained momentum recently, especially after a tremendous pro day at Duke. The versatile offensive lineman is now front and center in the eyes of Dolphin draft aficionados. His run times, measurables, and athleticism left scouts googly-eyed.

Times ranged from 4.94-4.97 from scouts for #Duke OL Graham Barton (6052, 311) in the 40-yard dash. All 32 teams are here in attendance at Pro Day. • SS: 4.54 / 4.56

• 3-Cone: 7.31 / 7.32 pic.twitter.com/u45UuzNsjL — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 28, 2024

Relative Athleticism Score (RAS)

Graham Barton is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.99 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 3 out of 1532 OG from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/zv1tlYy0ls pic.twitter.com/mLWEfjeSV6 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2024

The athleticism display should come as no shock, with his Relative Athletic Score being superb at 9.99 out of 10. Created by Kent Lee Platte of Pro Football Network, RAS is an interesting metric for analyzing prospects. As Platte indicated in the below Tweet, Barton’s RAS is the third-best mark out of 1,532 guards ranked in this stat since 1987 and through this year’s combine.

Positional Need and Versatility

The Dolphins can use an athletic and versatile lineman for several reasons. First and foremost, Robert Hunt leaving for the Carolina Panthers created an opening at right guard. At the same time, unrestricted free agent Connor Williams is no lock to return to Miami. As recent rumors have circulated, there is no certainty he will play football anytime soon. Wishing the best for the guard turned center, Miami must still prepare for 2024. They did so recently by signing interior lineman Aaron Brewer, formerly of the Tennesee Titans. Brewer can play both guard spots and is currently penciled in at center for Miami.

Barton measures out at 6’5” and 313 pounds and raked first among centers in Total Score (90) and Production Score (81) at the NFL Combine. The intriguing aspect of Barton is his left tackle ability as well. While playing center as a freshman, Barton moved to left tackle as a sophomore. His arm length is not entirely ideal for the outside of the offensive line in the pros, so center could be where Barton fits best. This scenario is not a bad option for Miami, considering the flexibility this potential pick could create this season and in the future.

Having a potential player like Barton who can fit in at tackle, center, or even guard can greatly help Miami when considering a few factors. Mainly, veteran left tackle Terron Armstead will need a successor and someone who can slide into his position should that injury bug bite again. Swing tackle Kendall Lamm was re-signed this week for Miami, so there is depth. However, Barton is someone who, in 2024, could play center. This could move Brewer to right guard. There is a world where this can be flipped, and Barton could even take a guard spot. Getting to 2025, Barton could slide to left tackle should the arm length not be an issue. Regardless, his potential and versatility, mixed with his raw skills, could make him a viable fit for Miami.

What makes Barton such a promising prospect for Miami is that athleticism. It translates well into Miami’s zone-blocking scheme and maximizes his ability to get out into space. This could add to the potency of the Dolphins running back room. A group who collectively averaged a franchise record 5.1 yards per carry last year. The knock on his potential to play tackle is his arm length. This could lead to struggles against speed edge rushers. What Barton lacks in arm length, he makes up for in his football IQ, tenacity, and toughness. If he can improve his pass protection, he’s a fine prospect to mold. His solid technique, intelligence, and work ethic add to his attributes for potential development.

Barton has been mocked in many drafts near the back end of the first round. At that #21 pick, Miami could select their guy if it is Barton. However, in a perfect world, they can move back into the late 20’s and still grab the Duke lineman. If this is the case, it would be a grand slam of a first-round pick for general manager Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins. It could be an ideal way to set the table for the entire draft process.

The NFL Draft kicks off in Detroit on Thursday, April 25th, and goes through Saturday, April 27th. Stay tuned to DolphinsTalk for the next Prospect Profile.