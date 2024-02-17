With the Super Bowl now in the rearview mirror, everyone will begin to focus on the 2024 NFL Draft. NFL.com Draft Analyst Dan Parr had his first mock draft of the season, and see below who he has Miami selecting with Pick #21.

Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at.

Round 1, Pick #21: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C – Oregon

“This looks good on an offensive lineman’s résumé, folks: Zero sacks allowed on 714 career pass-blocking snaps, per PFF. Powers-Johnson steps right in at center, filling a void for Miami.”