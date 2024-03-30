Reviewing Barton’s tape is a pleasurable experience in offensive line evaluation, as his tenacity and know-how are on full display throughout. Though he played at a high level at left tackle, center will likely be his NFL home. Barton is an explosive drive blocker with the body control and leg drive to keep opponents centered and finish the job. His hands are sudden, accurate and strong in both phases, but a lack of length will create occasional challenges on the next level. His fluidity creates an advantage as a second-level climber, and he’s highly capable in the screen game. Barton’s technique, toughness and athleticism are exactly what teams will be looking for from an early starter with Pro Bowl potential.

Prospect Summary:

Over the past four seasons, Barton was a good starter for the Blue Devils. He played some center as a freshman before serving as their starting left tackle from 2021-2023.

As a pass blocker, Barton can bend and is a smooth mover. He has quick feet and can play the typewriter to glide with pass rushers to keep them from running the arc around him. Barton does not have good length, but he uses what he has well and is a smart tactician regarding how he engages defenders. Barton places his hands well to sustain blocks and shows good technique for negating speed rushes.

In pass protection, Barton has some issues with his anchor, as he is susceptible to some speed-to-power rushes – see Barton versus Jared Verse in the Florida State game. Given that anchor trouble and his lack of length, Barton should move inside to guard or center in the NFL.

In the ground game, Barton is effective and contributes well. He generates movement on defenders, possesing the ability to push them or manipulate them through some advanced power. In 2023, Barton showed strength and power to knock defenders off the ball and drive them backward. He will block through the whistle and finishes defenders off with some violence.

Barton was a tough blocker for DUke in short-yardage situations, and he displayed the necessary strength to be a starting interior blocker in the NFL. Barton fires off the ball with an impressive burst, and that will serve him well on the inside. Thanks to his quickness and ability to bolt out of his stance, Barton is very good at firing to the second level to get to blocks on linebackers or move in space pulling around the line.

The big knocks on Barton are short arms and a lack of anchor, but he has a good skill set with advanced technique, so the lack of length was not a problem at Duke.

Some NFL team sources said they think Barton could be a very good starting guard at the next level, and some other sources said they felt Barton could be an elite center. Barton is a pure football player who could be a plug-and-play starter. He has a shot of sneaking into the late first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he is more likely to go in the second round.