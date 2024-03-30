Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. Eric Edholm, the lead Draft Writer at NFL.com, put out his 2.0 Mock Draft, and with pick #21 he has Miami is selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: JC Latham, OT – Alabama

“The Dolphins’ starting tackles appear set, although depth is needed. They also could cross-train Latham at guard and have him take over at tackle down the road. He’s a worthy prospect in this spot and good value for Miami’s first first-rounder since Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips in 2021.”

Strengths