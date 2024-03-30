Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. Eric Edholm, the lead Draft Writer at NFL.com, put out his 2.0 Mock Draft, and with pick #21 he has Miami is selecting…
Round 1, Pick #21: JC Latham, OT – Alabama
“The Dolphins’ starting tackles appear set, although depth is needed. They also could cross-train Latham at guard and have him take over at tackle down the road. He’s a worthy prospect in this spot and good value for Miami’s first first-rounder since Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips in 2021.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Strengths
- Built like a big NFL guard but protects like an NFL tackle.
- Quick into pass sets, maintaining posture and balance through the rep
- Syncs feet with active, independent hands for effective mirroring.
- Firm inside hand and consistent arm extension help negate rush momentum.
- Possesses true knock-back pop with heavy hands and explosive hips.
- Turns early advantages into quick knockouts with his furious finishes.
- Upper-body power to catch, turn and seal play-side edge setters.
- Grip strength allows him to save blocks that start to slip away.
Weaknesses
- Average recognition and plan for pre-snap pressure looks.
- Opens outside shoulder early and sets too deeply into the pocket.
- Beaten inside by over-sets and down the middle by long-armed stick and drive.
- Over-sets to speed; can be beaten inside and long-armed.
- Can be impatient into first contact as run blocker, causing him to lunge.
- Below-average lateral quickness for backside cut-off blocks.
- Inconsistent entry angles make it tougher to seal and sustain his work.
Overview
Bulldozer in human form with the upper- and lower-body power to forcibly evacuate run lanes and instantly upgrade a team’s ground attack. Latham’s body type is girthy, and he has elite drive-blocking talent. He has operated in a variety of run schemes but will be an average move blocker both laterally and when climbing to the second level. His pass sets are well-balanced with good initial quickness and active hands. He unleashes lefts and rights and mirrors effectively after contact but gets beaten by inside moves when he over-sets. He has the length and hand strength to shut rushers down but needs to become more comfortable setting diagonally rather than vertically to avoid sinking too deeply into his own pocket. Latham’s size, strength and talent give him a chance to become a heralded right tackle or Pro Bowl-caliber guard.
The Draft Network Profile
Size:
Height: 6’6”
Weight: 342 pounds
Arm Length: 35 1/8″
Hand Size: 11”
Accomplishments:
Started all 13 games in 2022 • Former 5-star recruit
“JC Latham has the prototypical size and athleticism necessary to be a dominant offensive tackle.”
Strengths:
- Quickness/lateral agility
- Strength to anchor
- Natural athleticism
- High-IQ player
- Strong/powerful hands
Concerns:
- Sustaining blocks in the run game
- Bending at the waist to engage with defenders
- Inside counter pass-rush moves
