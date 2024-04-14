Isn’t everyone tired of arguing about Tua? Serious question: can it just end?

Oh, and I’m not talking about the media; I’m talking about Miami Dolphins fans.

We get it; half of the Dolphins fan base worships the ground he walks on and comes off like a sicko cult. The other half won’t give him credit for anything and wishes he played for another team.

But we are going into Year 5 of Tua on the Miami Dolphins; everyone has made their point, and nobody is changing anyone’s mind. Can we just let it go and move on from this one debate?

No matter if it is Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, message boards, or any outlet where fans can share an opinion, no matter what the topic is, no matter what the discussion is about, it always, ten times out of ten, ends up being redirected about Tua and if you are “Pro-Tua” or “Anti-Tua.”

It’s tribalism at its worst. Dolphins fans (especially those who spend time on social media) are almost forced to pick a side and argue with the other side. It’s an argument that goes 24/7/365 regarding Tua and never ends.

And what is “winning the argument” at this point? For the “Pro-Tua” side, it’s not even about the Dolphins winning; it’s about Tua playing well, and if the team loses, well, just don’t blame him, “It’s not his fault; we lost.” And for the “Anti-Tua” side, it’s about hoping he plays poorly, which means the team will likely lose?!

Both sides come off as crazy! Check that; BOTH SIDES ARE CRAZY

When this whole Tua debate started five years ago, it was kinda “cute” and “funny,” it was nice to see passionate Dolphins fans discuss the best quarterback the team has had since Dan Marino.

Now, some five years later, enough already! It’s embarrassing! It’s embarrassing to see this continue. It’s cringeworthy to read what some Dolphins Fans say in these endless debates and how they twist themselves into pretzels to either praise or criticize this kid.

The debates have gotten the attention of many national media hosts, who use them to laugh at Dolphins fans—and not in a good way. NEWSFLASH: They are not laughing with you; they are laughing at you. There is a difference.

This endless debate has damaged the organization’s image overall, especially in the eyes of other NFL fans. We (Dolphins fans and the Miami Dolphins) are mocked and goofed on. They think the one side is clueless because they find little things to praise Tua for and build up the insignificance to make them seem significant, even when they are not. And they think the other side is totally nuts as they act like the kid is so bad he should be playing in the UFL, not the NFL.

AND DON’T BLAME THE MEDIA!!! Whether it’s Stephen A. Smith, Colin Cowherd, Mad Dog Russo, Nick Wright, or whoever on whatever national cable outlet. This is NOT about them. They are entitled to have a football opinion on a football player. They say their piece and move on to the next topic. It’s the toxic Dolphins fans who never let anything die and have kept this going for five years.

This is not a point, and blame the media issue; this is an internal Miami Dolphins fan-base issue.

The day-in and day-out bickering regarding everything Tua does is old. It’s played out, and again, I ask, aren’t you tired of arguing about him already?

On one side, you got the sicko cult, who, if they see a clip of Tua working out in March, want to use this as proof that he is somehow an elite quarterback? And they live in some alternate reality where he is the only quarterback working out in the offseason while every other starting NFL quarterback is home playing video games all day and eating Cheetos.

Then, on the other side, you have the nut-jobs who, if Tua found a cure for cancer, would still criticize him and say, “What, he couldn’t cure COVID either?” They see a picture of Tua golfing in March and want to rip him and attack him for not taking the offseason seriously.

Jesus Christ, do both sides not understand how crazy they both sound?

And that is just one example. I could list countless others from both sides, but honestly, I’m not going to take the time to do so because who cares?

Like seriously, WHO CARES!

If you are reading this, I’m 99.9% sure you are a Miami Dolphins fan.

I am asking both sides to put their swords down and move on.

Everyone on all sides has made their points. Everyone knows where everyone stands.

As the kids say, “GO OUTSIDE AND TOUCH SOME GRASS.”

For real, though, seriously, go outside and touch some grass.

This fanbase has to stop with the non-stop Tua debate.

I’m not saying the “Anti-Tua” group has to do a 180 and have unwaveringly believe the kid is a Top 5 NFL quarterback and will lead us to the Super Bowl. But you have to cut back on the constant round-the-clock criticism and some of the silly criticism, like if he plays a round of Golf in April, not an opening to attack him. Who gives a shit, its April; he is entitled to play golf.

And the “Pro-Tua” group needs to chill out if someone in the fanbase levels any fair criticism against the kid. He is an NFL football player. He will get criticized at times. Dolphins fans have been okay with criticizing Jesse Davis, Eli Apple, and Xavien Howard in the past. You can’t put Tua on a pedestal to where he is above any criticism at all.

There needs to be a happy medium and a middle ground.

So, I am begging all Dolphins fans reading this: Can we turn a new leaf in 2024? Can we end the constant arguing over Tua?

Please!