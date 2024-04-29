With the 2024 NFL Draft now in the books and behind us, it is time for the various football media outlets to pass out the draft grades. And yes, we know draft grades the day after the NFL draft is kinda silly as you should wait a few years before you decide how good a draft class was, but they are always fun to read to get a feel of what the “experts” think of the draft that just took place. The folks at YAHOO Sports gave the Miami Dolphins a very positive draft grade for their 2024 Draft Class. See what they had to say below.

Overall grade: B+

It’s a strong draft haul for the Dolphins. They found a potential 10-sack edge rusher with Chop Robinson in the first round and grabbed a future starter at offensive tackle with Patrick Paul. Their trade-up for Jaylen Wright in the fourth was perplexing. Overall this is still a good group of players. Malik Washington and Tahj Washington are two wide receivers who had a lot of buzz in college and could compete for reps behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Favorite pick: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston (55th overall)

Loved this one. Paul is scratching the surface of how good he can be and comes with supreme athleticism in a 6-7, 330-pound body. He’s raw, but being a consistent NFL tackle is certainly within reach for him and he’ll make some incredible highlight-reel blocks in head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense. This is one of those prospect-to-team matches that seems destined to work out.

Least Favorite pick: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee (120th overall)

Head coach Mike McDaniel is always going to place a premium on speed, but this might not be the back they’re looking for to spell De’Von Achane once Raheem Mostert eventually moves on. Wright is a blazer with inconsistent vision and ability to run between the tackles. Perhaps that’s less of a concern with McDaniel, but they may learn that not all fast backs are created equal.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 21: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

Round 2, Pick 55: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

Round 4, Pick 120: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

Round 5, Pick 158: Mohamed Kamara, DL, Colorado State

Round 6, Pick 184: Malik Washington, WR, Virginia

Round 6, Pick 198: Patrick McMorris, S, California

Round 7, Pick 241: Tahj Washington, WR, USC