On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by broadcasting legend Dan Patrick to talk about his new book The Occasionally Accurate Annals of Football: The NFL’s Greatest Players, Plays, Scandals, and Screw-Ups (Plus Stuff We Totally Made Up) and the growth of the NFL to where it is today in 2024. Mike and Dan discuss if the NFL is currently “To Big to Fail?” And if anything, it could be the downfall of the sport in time, going to an 18-game regular season and why the NFL is looking to take over major holidays it never has had in the past and be on every streaming platform possible. They also discuss if there are too many rules which may be the reason for bad officiating. And Dan shares his thoughts on Mike McDaniel, Tua, and the Miami Dolphins. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

