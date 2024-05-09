At the beginning of the 2023 season, the deposition was a strength for the Miami Dolphins; by the end of the year, they were one of the team’s weakest units. Outside linebackers Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkle, and defensive end/outside linebacker Emmanual Ogbah were key players for the Dolphins last September. Malik Reed, Cameron Goode, and Chase Winovich are practice squad members.

In the playoff game against Kansas City, Phillips, Chubb, and Van Ginkle were not available. Emmanuel Ogbah, Bruce Irvin, Melvin Ingram, and Malik Reed started the playoff game. The game was a disaster, as you can imagine.

Let’s take a look at what the 2024 season has in store at the edge position for the Miami Dolphins. With Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, and Cameron Goode coming off major injuries, Chubb hurt his knee in week 17, and Phillips tore his Achilles tendon against the Jets on Black Friday. We know they will be back this season, but we do not know when they will both play their first game. Here are some of the players the Dolphins brought in to help combat injuries, set the edge, and boost the pass rush.

We will start with free agency.

Shaquil Barrett, Outside Linebacker

After Andrew Van Ginkel left in free agency, edge rusher became a position of need. Despite not being a long-term option (45 sacks in five seasons with Tampa Bay), Barrett is a reliable veteran presence.

In his past two seasons with the Buccaneers, Barrett has recorded only 7.5 sacks while missing ten combined games. With 10% of his pass rushes generating pressures last season, he ranked 33rd in the NFL, just a hair lower than Van Ginkel’s 10.7%. Since it’s a one-year deal, the risk is low. Shaq is the only outside linebacker/defensive end Miami signed in free agency, and I expect the Dolphins to be active in the market when June 1st comes.

The 2024 NFL Draft and undrafted free agent signings

First-round pick Chop Robinson, Outside Linebacker

Chop Robinson is associated with a lot of wrong information and misnomers. First, a bit of misinformation out there is that he is not NFL-ready and will be used only during pass-rush situations. It could not be further from the truth. Has he reached his full potential? No, of course not.

Currently, he is only 21 years old, and he is ready to play in the NFL. He comes from Penn State, which has consistently produced good edge players. There are a lot of fans and people in the media who mistake not having a lot of sacks as not being productive and not NFL ready. Danielle Hunter had 4.5 sacks in college, but in the NFL, he had 87.5. Oliver Vernon had nine sacks in college and 63 in the NFL. JJ Watt had 11.5 sacks in college and 114 in the NFL.

Countless examples exist of players who did not have big sack numbers in college but produced in the NFL.

Here are some thoughts on Chop from around the media and league.

Good Morning Football Co-Host Peter Schrager mocked Robinson to the Dolphins in his final draft mock. He had Miami moving to pick 29 to select him, however. Nevertheless, Miami general manager Chris Grier got his man at pick 21.

Scouting reports from various media outlets indicate that Robinson could develop into a significant player in the future. 6-3, 254, Robinson was compared to Micah Parsons by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.

Zierlein wrote, “Robinson possesses the same kind of elite athleticism we’ve seen from players like Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett. He may not be as fast as Parsons, but he’s close.”

Among edge rushers, Robinson ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, second only to Dallas Turner.

The NFLDraftBuzz.com website raves about his pass-rushing abilities. “His burst and flexibility make him a formidable pass-rushing prospect.”

The scouting site adds, “Robinson’s athletic base and high motor suggest he can make an immediate impact.”

He has a “volcanic first step and long-stride explosiveness that immediately disadvantages offensive linemen.”

According to Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network, his explosive first step sets the stage for him to become a dominant pass rusher at the next level.

Robinson could improve his technique and arsenal of pass-rushing moves, as Sanchez stated he needs to “improve pass-rush repertoire/counter moves.”

In the top 100 players compiled by Jeff Legwold, who uses input from scouts and personnel people, he was rated 12th. Many people have been wrong about how NFL teams rated him.

Mohamed Kamara Round 5 pick 158 Edge Rusher

I think Chris Grier hit a home run with this pick. I admire players who come into the NFL with a big chip on their shoulders.

Miami selected him in the 5th round, and he is mad at every NFL team for skipping him. Unlike Chop, he put up huge numbers in college. Kamara earned Second-Team All-American honors with 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 17 tackles for loss. As a result, he became the second player in school history to surpass 30 career sacks.

Among all edge defenders in 2023, he tied for third with 64 quarterback pressures and 11th with 12 quarterback hits. He sets an example in practice. As a captain, he sets the tone, said Colorado State Head Coach Jay Norvell. Coaches at Colorado State said Kamara’s energy inspired his teammates in practice.

On game day, Kamara carried that energy from the training ground. Dane Brugler says Kamara is an intense competitor who rushes with a touch of craziness. Kamara described his practice approach in his first media appearance as a pro. “Be relentless in practice so when you get to the game, you’re just letting yourself be free,” Kamara added. “Fail, succeed, mess up in practice so when you get to the game, it’s easy, and you’re just doing what you must.”

Undrafted Free Agent Grayson Murphy UCLA Edge Rusher 6’2 251

As a junior at Bishop Lynch High School, Christian Grayson Murphy led his team to a 12-1 record and a district championship. He and his twin brother committed to North Texas, where Grayson redshirted his first year before posting 60 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks over three seasons.

During his junior year, he was named Honorable Mention All-Conference USA. In his two seasons at UCLA, he recorded 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and ten sacks, earning Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 honors. Murphy played in 51 games during his collegiate career, starting 28, and made 115 tackles, 34.5 for losses, and 21.5 sacks.

In his senior season, he played in all 13 games, including the LA Bowl, where he recorded multiple tackles in seven games and at least one tackle for loss in nine. Despite his solid performance, he was not invited to the NFL Combine, though he showcased his athleticism and football IQ at UCLA’s Pro Day.

Miami still needs to add more Edge Rushers. As they do not know how quickly Phillips and Chubb will recover, they will need to add more at the edge position.

They cannot go to camp with three injured veteran edge rushers and three rookies, including one undrafted rookie.

In my opinion, Calais Campbell should be added. His versatility makes him a valuable player for the Dolphins. As well as one or two of these players that are not in any particular order: Yannick Ngakoue, Carl Lawson, Jerry Hughes, Bud Dupree, Tyus Bowser, or Shaq Lawson