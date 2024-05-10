Running backs do not matter, right? Do not tell that to NFL teams this year, as a handful of teams signed free-agent running backs to large contracts this past off-season. Some examples are Saquon Barkley signing with the Philadelphia Eagles for three years, for $37.75 million, or Josh Jacobs signing with the Green Bay Packers for four years, for $48 million. This was the year for free-agent running backs.

But what about the running back NFL Draft prospects?

With Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane leading the running attack, some did not expect Miami to select a running back this year.

But General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Mike McDaniel had other ideas.

With only six draft picks in this year’s NFL draft, Miami had to make a deal to be able to move up the draft to select running back Jaylen Wright from Tennessee. Miami traded away their 2025 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for one of their 2024 third-round picks.

Why would Miami trade up to select a running back? It is not a premium position, and Miami had the number-one rushing attack in 2024. Here are a few reasons why:

SPEED

There is one thing that Mike McDaniel loves, and that is SPEED. Miami already hosts the fastest offense in the NFL; adding Jaylen Wright to the mix will only help improve the unit. Wright measures 5’10½, 210 pounds, and ran a 4.38 40 at the NFL scouting combine, which ranked second among running backs. Additionally, he averaged 7.39 yards per carry, which ranked him as the number-one running back in college football this past 2023 season. He is an explosive runner who has nice size and home run speed.

Depth

Injuries were a concern for the Miami Dolphins this past year, which included the running back group. Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane both missed games last season, which resulted in Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed, and Chris Brooks taking the lead roles. The problem is that Miami needs running backs with speed to go with the outside zone running, which both Wilson and Brooks lack. The offense changed, and the speed element from the backfield was eliminated.

Jaylen Wright will benefit from sitting back behind Mostert and Achane this upcoming year while he learns the offense, but now we have another running back with speed ready to go if Mostert and Achane get injured again.

Raheem Mostert

Mostert is 32 years old, and time isn’t on his side as it is expected he will start to decline within this year or next year as most running backs that age do. I know he just had his best season ever this past year, but age will soon start getting to him; it happens to all the players. Mostert is signed through 2025 but carries a cap hit of $4 million in 2025 with only a dead cap of $1 million, meaning he could be released if he does start to decline. It is a great strategy to draft a young running back in the same mold as Mostert (big, fast, explosive) to help fill the void once he is gone.

According to Jeremy Fowler, senior NFL national reporter:

“The Cowboys also really liked Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright, who went No. 120 overall (the 20th pick of the fourth round) to Miami. If the Cowboys had a fourth-rounder and Wright was still available, chances are they would have jumped on him.”

I believe Miami made the correct move in trading up for Jaylen Wright, and I cannot wait to see his role in this offense this upcoming year.

Resources

Fowler, J. (2024, May 7). Key intel on all 32 teams after the 2024 NFL draft: Buzz, fits. ESPN. https://www.espn.com/nfl/draft2024/insider/story/_/id/40077804/key-intel-all-32-teams-2024-nfl-draft-depth-charts-buzz-team-needs-next#DAL