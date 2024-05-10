The Miami Dolphins 2023 season started as well as it could before coming to a screeching halt. Miami looked unstoppable and had a big lead in the AFC East. Yet, the inability to win against contenders, the meltdown against the Titans, and the injury-riddled back half of the season led to the season’s collapse.

The Dolphins were in prime position to win the AFC East for the first time since the Wildcat offense in 2008. In “Same Old Dolphins” fashion, we came crashing down to earth, leaving fans and players in disbelief. The mantra “Same Old Dolphins” began to get thrown back around, and the Dolphins still have not given us a reason to say otherwise.

This year, it already feels different. The Dolphins have taken their late-season injury misfortune and applied it to the off-season by adding much-needed depth to a team that lost stars like Xavien Howard, Christian Wilkins, and Jerome Baker.

Miami hasn’t broken the bank for a sexy free agent signing but instead has filled these holes with many talented players on team-friendly deals. On the defensive side of the ball, the Dolphins signed Jordan Poyer, Kendall Fuller, Shaquill Barret, Jordyn Brooks, and Anthony Walker.

Offensively, the Dolphins have added Jonnu Smith, Aaron Brewer, and Odell Beckham Jr. Each of these signings fills much-needed holes and will make both sides of the ball improved over last season.

The Dolphins then had one of the best drafts among all 32 teams, in my opinion, adding many talented players who will provide depth to this roster immediately. Chop Robinson is an explosive edge rusher with a high upside, Patrick Paul is a huge, physical offensive tackle, Jaylen Wright is a speedy, physical running back, and possibly the steal of the draft, Colorado State product Mohamed Kamara. The Dolphins also added receivers Malik Washington, Tahj Washington, and safety Patrick McMorris.

The versatility of the players Miami selected and their skillsets bring huge upside and the possibility of instant impact for this year’s team.

While increasing our depth addresses one of last year’s concerns, there are still some players I could see Miami adding: safety Justin Simmons, veteran defensive end Calais Campbell, and guard Dalton Risner. Adding any of these players would add veteran leadership and fill some gaps. This year’s team is deep and ready to take back the East.

If you go back to last year, not only did the Dolphins have a 3-game AFC East division lead with a month to play, but they were in the mix for the AFC’s top seed. The end of the season’s collapse was inexcusable, and there is certainly no room for excuses in the NFL.

Despite the collapse, the Dolphins have the best offense in the division and a top offense in the league (2nd with 29.2 PPG) that only got better this offseason. The Bills have lost many of their core pieces, the Patriots are a mess, and the Jets have an incredibly talented team, but Miami has the edge offensively and in the coaching department.

Not only have the Dolphins gotten better over this off-season, but they have gotten deeper and will be getting healthier. The Dolphins will once again threaten the whole league on the offensive side of the ball, and defensively, they shouldn’t have too much of a fall-off. With the most talented team in the AFC East and many question marks surrounding the division, I think it is safe to say this may not be the “Same Old Dolphins” but possible Super Bowl Champs.