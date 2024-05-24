Video poker is one of the most popular casino games, blending elements of slots and traditional poker into an engaging electronic experience. If you’re looking to optimize your play and boost your payouts, follow these 7 pro tips to turn video poker into a consistent winner.

Know Which Variants Offer the Best Returns

While all video poker machines operate under the same basic principles, the house edge varies depending on which game you choose. Here are the variants at Casino Spinz that give players the best statistical chance of coming out ahead over the long run:

Jacks or Better

Bonus Poker

Double Bonus Poker

Double Double Bonus Poker

The return-to-player (RTP) percentages on these options range from over 99% for the best Jacks or Better games to around 98% for Double Double. Compare that to nettikasinot360.fi slots at around 90-95% RTP and you can see why skilled video poker play offers better chances to win. Just be sure to check the machine’s displayed pay table before sitting down.

Master Optimal Strategy for Holding and Discarding

Since video poker involves drawing new cards after the initial deal, your decisions about which cards to keep and which ones to exchange drastically impact the house’s advantage. In fact, by utilizing the proper mathematical strategy for your chosen game, the edge drops below 1% on the full-pay variants mentioned above.

If you insist on random guessing or just going with your gut when facing discard choices, however, you’re giving up any statistical benefits that video poker provides over slots. Study strategy charts for your preferred games until they become second nature. A few minutes of practicing now saves you money later.

Seek Out Full-Pay Machines

We briefly mentioned the concept of pay tables before. These programmed-in metrics determine how much each winning hand pays out per credit wagered, and subsequently just how much of an advantage the casino holds. Unfortunately, not all video poker machines are created equally.

You’ll frequently encounter machines using truncated pay tables that slice percentage points off certain rewards compared to the “full-pay” standard versions. While a 98% or 99% payout may not seem much lower than 100% at first glance, those tiny differences quickly add up to thousands over an extended gaming session.

So before sliding your player’s card or cash into any machine, compare its advertised payouts against the optimal ones. A quick online search reveals full-pay thresholds for games like:

Jacks or Better – Full house pays 9x wager, flush pays 6x

Double Bonus Poker – 4 of a kind w/o jacks/better pays 160x

Avoid playing on devices that fail to meet those benchmarks. Roughly one out of every five offers inferior rewards.

Leverage Bonuses and Progressive Jackpots

Video poker almost always counts 100% toward wagering requirements for signup bonuses and reload offers at casinos. So by converting those funds into bonus credits and playing full-pay video poker, you simultaneously clear that rollover while reducing the house edge on those dollars to nearly zero.

Progressive jackpot machines provide another NR edge. On top of already optimal pay tables, these games contribute a small portion of each bet to a continuously rising pooled prize for hitting a royal flush. With jackpot totals frequently climbing into six figures before someone strikes it big, that’s the value you can’t pass up.

Know When to Walk Away

Have you ever gone on a prolonged winning streak at the tables one night only to give all those profits back by morning? That emotional tendency to overstay your welcome applies to video poker as well.

Set predetermined stop points for calling it quits and stick to them, even after filling up on the casino’s comped drinks. Maybe you plan to cash out after scoring a big royal flush prize or when doubling your buy-in. Perhaps a certain duration like an hour or 90 minutes works better to keep sessions short and sweet.

Whatever thresholds motivate you to pocket those winnings and walk away while you’re ahead, don’t neglect this mental strategy component. All those perfectly optimal plays won’t matter much if you can’t mentally close things out with money still in the wallet.

Slow Down Your Play to Maximize Comps

Speaking of wallets getting fatter, most casinos award comps and perks based on the average amount wagered per hour as opposed to strictly measuring net wins or losses.

So by slowing your pace of play, you can rack up points for free drinks, meals, rooms, and more at an efficient clip. The low variance of full-pay video poker combined with those +EV pay tables keeps the cost of chasing comps reasonable.

Just be careful not to overdo it. Comps don’t pay the rent. But moderate rewards chasing that also allows you to walk away a net winner? That makes for an unbeatable night on the town.

Brush Up on Systems for Handling Big Payouts

It’s wonderful to watch those digital coins cascade into your balance after the machine signals a mega winner. But before getting swept up in the excitement, be ready for the practical implications surrounding substantial payouts to avoid leaving money on the table.

Most importantly – always keep your player’s card inserted. Failing to do so forfeits any comps and tier point credit associated with that jackpot. Also, consider the tax paperwork procedures if crossing certain IRS thresholds.

And don’t forget the classic photograph in front of the winning screen for bragging rights later! Just be careful not to display any sensitive personal details in that social media post.

Conclusion

Video poker provides one of gambling’s best statistical edges when you mix together optimal strategy, full-pay machines, and rewards chasing. Apply these eight tips for capitalizing on its quirks. Watch your skills and bankroll blossom over time through consistent play.