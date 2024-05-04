According to reports, the Miami Dolphins signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal worth $8.25 million. Joy Taylor, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, James Jones, and Jordan Schultz discuss what impact OBJ will have in Miami.
