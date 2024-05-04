On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Marisa Marino chats with Miami Dolphins UDFA Jordan Colbert out of Rhode Island about what it is like to join the Miami Dolphins. Jordan talks about why he selected to sign with Miami after the draft, about how he is excited to play with and learn from Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer, and about going up against an explosive offense in practice and being challenged by Tyreek Hill and Odell Beckham Jr. Jordan also talks about a letter he wrote in school when he was seven years old talking about being an NFL player, and manifesting that dream becoming a reality all of these years later. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

