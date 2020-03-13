In the 2020 Draft, the Miami Dolphins have 14 draft picks. That’s not been done since 20016 from The Cleveland Browns. For context, the Browns had one first round pick, while the Dolphins have three. With the additional of the 4th and 7th compensatory picks, the war chest is complete. Now the Dolphins can move up for Tua Tagovailoa right? What about a completely different rout that would completely blow the minds of Dolphins fans everywhere and piss them off.

Let’s start with a premise that Tua is gone by 5, and Gardner Minshew in Jacksonville isn’t the “QB of the future. For All Justin Herbert’s warts, he does have a rocket arm, and has proved he is QB 3 and while Jacksonville really has no clue if Minshew can be trusted to truly take the reins, while I believe Herbert can. In Order to move up to 5 the Jaguars traded the 9th and 20th overall and swapped lower round picks. The first-round swap alone is a value chart variance of 500 points in the Dolphins favor, and for a team desperate enough to draft up that high, that’s enough. My Dolphins draft comes with the insane premise that the dolphins have four first round picks. So, let that sink in for second.

With the 9th Overall Pick the Dolphins select.

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

With the 3 top QB’s off the board, and the tackle market financially out of control, the Dolphins look to solidify the offensive line with one of their top picks. Andrew Thomas was the positions preemptive top pick until Becton exploded on the scene and Wirfs solidified himself as a top end tackle candidate. This is a steal, similar to Laremy Tunsel falling to 13 in 2016. Without all the bongs and stuff.

With the 18th Overall Pick

Jordan Love QB, Utah State

The marriage just fits here right? The Dolphins need a QB, they didn’t want trade up and get Tua, they ultimately thought that the value for Herbert wasn’t great at 5, and the team probably thought that Love would be gone by 18, but he’s not. This is that value swing that the Dolphins looked for by amassing so many premium draft picks. Getting as much swings at getting draft studs as possible. He sits behind Ryan Fitzpatrick and in 2021 he becomes the day one, QB for the next decade.

With the 20 Overall Pick

K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

Pass Rush specialists are at a premium since the Dolphins didn’t get to address it adequately in Free Agency. Along with fan favorite Vince Biegel and Andrew Van Ginkel, the Amoeba defense will add some teeth with the versatility that Chaisson provides.

With the 26th Overall Pick

Cesar Ruiz, Interior Offensive Line Michigan

No matter how talented the Running back class is, I don’t think any is worth 1 first round nod. So, with the 4th pick in the round, we fortify the middle of the O-line. Dan Kilgore wasn’t the best player in 2019 and Miami recently declined his club option. Cesar Ruiz can play guard or center and if the Dolphins decided to back up the brinks truck to Joe Thuney, have young Ruiz next to him will only help the interior O-line for the foreseeable future.

The more I dug into this thought process, the more excited I got. Trading back is a difficult proposition, especially when Herbert is staring you in the face. No matter how wacky, and I mean wacky this trade down proposal is. It’s a fun look into all the possibilities that the Dolphins have.

