I came up with a second mock draft only this time I came up with trade scenarios. They are hard to predict, and this year it will be even harder with the selections going virtual due to the virus epidemic. Here it goes.

Cincinnati- QB Joe Burrow Washington- DE Chase Young Detroit- CB Jeff Okudah Los Angeles Chargers (trade with NYG)- QB Justin Herbert Miami- QB Tua Tagovailoa New York Giants (from LAC)- LB Isaiah Simmons Carolina- DT Derrick Brown Arizona- OT Tristian Wirfs Atlanta (trade with Jacksonville)- DT Javon Kinlaw Denver (trade with Cleveland) WR Henry Ruggs III New York Jets- OT Jedrick Wills Jr Las Vegas Raiders- WR Jerry Jeudy San Francisco- WR Cee Dee Lamb Tampa Bay- OT Mekhi Becton Cleveland (from Denver)- OT Andrew Thomas Philadelphia (trade with Jacksonville, from Atlanta)- WR Justin Jefferson Dallas- S Xavier McKinney New Orleans (trade with Miami)- QB Jordan Love Las Vegas Raiders- CB CJ Henderson Jacksonville- DE K’Lavon Chaisson Jacksonville (from Philadelphia)-LB Kenneth Murray Minnesota- WR Tee Higgins Baltimore (trade with New England)- LB Patrick Queen Miami (from New Orleans)- OT Austin Jackson Minnesota- DE Yetur Gross Matos Miami- G/C Cesar Ruiz Seattle- DT Ross Blacklock New England (from Baltimore)- DE AJ Epensa Tennessee- OT Joshua Jones Green Bay- WR Denzel Mims San Francisco- CB Jaylon Johnson Kansas City- OT Ezra Cleveland

I still have the Dolphins staying at five and taking Tagovailoa. I think the Chargers are the only team I see jumping ahead. With Tagovailoa still recovering from a hip injury, even though he says he will be ready for the season, the Chargers take Herbert in case Tyrod Taylor struggles, or the offense is inconsistent. I will say I’m not 100% sure the Dolphins will even take a QB. They could select the best player available and address quarterback later. If that happens, then what would that say how they feel about these quarterbacks early in the draft.

The 18th pick, I think, could be a hot spot potentially for the Dolphins to trade out, especially if Love slips in the draft. The Saints have Drew Brees for at least one more year, and Tysom Hill is 30 years old, so if you are the Saints expected to be a contender, why not trade up a few spots and take a QB you can develop. The Saints don’t have a 2nd round pick, so maybe the Dolphins could net at least an extra 3rd and possibly a pick next year. It’s something the Dolphins could consider, and you could get some value later in the draft. At 24, I have the Dolphins taking Austin Jackson to fill their need at left tackle. I believe 24 is a better spot to choose him rather than reaching at 18. He is a little raw, but if coached up well, he could develop into a solid left tackle.

At 26, I struggled; the Dolphins could go several ways with this pick. They could even be in a spot to trade back if a team with a high second-round pick like say the Indianapolis Colts to get a quarterback. However, in the end, I have the Dolphins taking another offensive lineman in Ruiz. Ruiz can play both guard and center, so he brings versatility, which coach Brian Flores likes. Plus, the Dolphins need to invest more in the interior of the offensive line because the offensive line as a whole is the weak spot in the offense. The Dolphins could go to other areas, but in the end, I felt building in the trenches was huge. The second round now, they could address other areas.

These are pure guesses on trades. The NFL draft is so unpredictable when it comes to deals and how it affects players’ draft stock. I think this would be functional scenarios for the Dolphins if the draft fell this way for the offense. They should look at trade options as well, especially with the 18th and 26th picks, and potentially get value later in the draft or add more draft capital next year. Let me know what you think.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE