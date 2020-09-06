On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike goes over the full list of Dolphins roster cuts now that the team has trimmed its roster down to 53 men. We talk about if there were any surprises from the list of names who were let go on Saturday and what does the roster look like at this point in time. Mike goes over the big news from Saturday which was the Dolphins trading a 4th round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Lynn Bowden Jr and where Bowden fits into the Dolphins offensive plans in 2020 and beyond. Then Mike is joined by Manish Mehta, NFL/Jets Columnist for the NY Daily News, as we talk about Brian Flores, how the Dolphins may fare in 2020, the Dolphins rebuilding plan, as well as we talk about Adam Gase and the Jets and what their outlook is heading into the 2020 season and if Adam Gase is on the hot-seat entering 2020.

