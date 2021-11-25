Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting the Dolphins have restructured superstar cornerback Xavien Howard’s contract to create an extra $3.7 mill of cap space this year. This move will let Miami have some more operating capital in case they need to sign a few more players between now and Week 18 to get through the remainder of the season. This move has nothing to do with Howard wanting a new contract at the end of this season and a significant raise from what he is currently making. This is a move to simply give the Dolphins more salary-cap flexibility right now this season to make additional moves should they need to.

The #Dolphins restructured the contract of CB Xavien Howard to create $3,765,846 in room, helping them operate through the end of the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2021

This is also not a move in which Miami is opening up cap space to give Emmanual Ogbah or Mike Gesicki a contract extension now mid-season.