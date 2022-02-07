On this BREAKING NEWS EDITION of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike, and Tom talk about the news that the Miami Dolphins have hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their next head coach. Mike and Tom break down what this move means for the Dolphins in the short term and the long term. Would there have been a big difference if Miami hired Kellen Moore instead of McDaniel? What changes may we see on the Dolphins roster in 2022. What are the two biggest challenges facing McDaniel right now on day one as the new Dolphins head coach. Could the Dolphins be looking to now trade for Jimmy Garoppolo? And what player may be in store for a big uptick in playing time in 2022 with McDaniel now running this offense. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





