The Miami Dolphins have re-signed linebacker Elandon Roberts. Per reports he agreed to terms of a 1 year $3.25 million deal.

Roberts started 15 games for Miami last season. He had 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 touchdown, and 83 tackles.