Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the Dolphins are hosting free agent OLB Trey Flowers for a visit today.

Flowers just turned 29 years old last week and has most recently been with the Detroit Lions. He was with the New England Patriots between 2015-2018 and then signed with the Lions in 2019. Flowers has started 64 of 75 games he has played in and has 31.5 career sacks. The past 2 seasons he has only played in 7 games in each season. In 2021 he had 1.5 sacks and 24 tackles.

