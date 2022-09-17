Welcome to Week 3 of the DolphinsTalk.com Gambling Corner with Mike and Tom brought to you by BetUS. Mike continued his hot streak last week with a 2-1 week in the college ranks bringing him to 5+1 this year so far in college. Tom is off to a slow start but looking to get back on track this week.

2022 Record Mike 6-3. Tom 2-7

