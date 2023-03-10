Aaron Rodgers appears to be on his way to the New York Jets. This should concern the Miami Dolphins fanbase and front office.

Whilst there is the possibility that he ends up staying with the Green Bay Packers, there is every chance that Rodgers does what the man he replaced in Green Bay did and moves to the Jets.

The Jets appear to be the only team interested in bringing the future Hall of Famer to their franchise and have done what they can by bringing in Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator.

Hackett is known for his failings as the Denver Broncos head coach last season, but he was the Packers’ offensive coordinator during the two back-to-back MVP seasons from Rodgers in 2020 and 2021.

There was talk of Denver as a landing spot during the 2022 offseason, and there is every chance that they only brought Hackett in so they could attract Rodgers. It is no coincidence that they announced the Wilson trade on the same day that Rodgers announced he was staying in Green Bay.

The Jets are doing all they can to get Rodgers and reportedly met him at his Malibu home. Here is why the Dolphins should be concerned about playing him twice a year.

Rodgers The Missing Piece In The Big Apple?

There is a reason the Jets are so invested in going for Rodgers. They have been subject to poor quarterback play for many years. They have not made the playoffs since the 2010 season. They made back-to-back AFC Championships, but Mark Sanchez declined, and they have struggled to get a groove since. They have tried Geno Smith, Josh McCown, Sam Darnold, and Wilson, to name a few. None have worked out.

The Jets used four quarterbacks last season, but none threw for more than six touchdowns. Only one of these four had more touchdowns than interceptions. Despite all of this, they went 7-10. This was due to brilliant defensive play and the brilliant run game led by Breece Hall that was cut short due to the rookie’s injury midseason.

Under the guidance of head coach Robert Saleh, well known for his excellent defensive coaching, the Jets allowed the third least passing yards, the fourth least total points, and fourth least total yards in 2022. Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner led their brilliant defensive unit. On the flip side, they also had Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, as well as Hall, who could have been a contender had he not suffered an injury.

Quarterback play was the one area of need, and Rodgers appears to be the man to take the team over the finish line finally. Miami must act quickly.

Miami’s Pressing Needs

Of course, Rodgers is 39. He showed signs of decline. However, all a player sometimes needs is a fresh start. After all, Tom Brady looked finished in 2019 before a new lease of life in Tampa Bay in 2020.

With Josh Allen in the AFC East, they are already facing a top-3 quarterback. Mac Jones struggled in 2022 but impressed in 2021 and no longer has to work with Matt Patricia. Add in Rodgers, and this is another test for a defense that struggled in 2022.

The Dolphins’ front office has made a start at fixing this, something that is even more of a pressing need with Rodgers potentially heading to the division. Josh Boyer was fired as defensive coordinator and replaced by Vic Fangio, someone with a great reputation in the role. In addition, the Dolphins have restructured Bradley Chubb’s contract, which has freed up $14 million in cap space.

Byron Jones is to be released. A cornerback will need to be looked at, despite the rise of Kader Kohou. Without the first-round pick, the Dolphins will need to find some gems in the later rounds if they are to do anything from this year’s NFL Draft. After all, safety Jevon Holland was a second-round selection in 2021, and Kohou was undrafted in 2022.

Otherwise, provided the team can free up more cap space, the likes of Jessie Bates, Javon Hargrave, and Jordan Poyer are players the team should look at if they are affordable.

Why Rodgers To The Jets Should Concern Miami

It is no secret that this will be a short-term fix for the Jets. However, it is hard to see Tyreek Hill and Xavien Howard being at their best in three or four years’ time.

The Dolphins made the playoffs last season after a six-year absence. They went in as a seventh seed and almost shocked the Buffalo Bills in the Wildcard Round with a third-string quarterback in Skylar Thompson.

Tua Tagovailoa missed several games with injury, and the team looked much better with him under center. The Dolphins need to make the most of the players they have at their disposal, and Rodgers’ arrival represents a further challenge for this team.

They have gone from facing Brady twice a year to Allen and Rodgers. It is hard to think of the last time Miami didn’t have to face an elite QB twice a season. In an already tough AFC, the challenge of making the playoffs may have gotten a bit tougher.