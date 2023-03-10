Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Dolphins have converted some of Tyreek Hill’s roster bonus to create about $18 million under the salary cap. Hill caught 119 receptions for 1710 yards and 7 receiving touchdowns for Miami last season.

Dolphins are converting Tyreek Hill’s $10 million roster bonus and $16 million salary into a $24.835 million bonus and an $1.165 million salary, saving the team about $18 million against their salary cap, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2023