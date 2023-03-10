The start of the 2023 NFL league year approaches! With the approaching “legal tampering period” and the draft, plus the NFL combine being in the books, Aaron and Josh felt now was as good a time as ever to do an off-season show. They discuss the seemingly never ending rumor mill surrounding the Dolphins’ quarterback situation, Mike Pouncey signing a one-day contract to retire a Dolphin, the impending release of Byron Jones, the restructuring of Bradley Chubb’s deal, free agency and more. It’s a fun later-winter episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

