It is safe to say that NFL is now more popular than ever before. People watch it on their mobile phones, tablets, and TVs.

But today, we are going to take a stroll down memory lane and reminisce about some of the most successful Miami Dolphins players in history; without further ado, let’s begin.

Dan Marino

Dan Marino was a quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. He was drafted in 1983 and went on to become one of the most prolific passers in the NFL’s storied history. During his 17-year career, he set numerous records, including most passing yards (61,361), most touchdown passes (420), and most completions (4,967). He also led the Dolphins to five division titles and an appearance in Super Bowl XIX.

After retiring from football in 2000, Marino became a broadcaster for CBS Sports and later worked as an executive for the Dolphins. In 2005, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Marino’s legacy continues to live on today as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever to play in the NFL.

Jason Taylor

Jason Taylor is a former American football defensive end who played for the Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins, and New York Jets. He was drafted by the Dolphins in 1997 and spent 13 seasons with the team, becoming one of the most decorated players in franchise history. During his time with the Dolphins, Taylor earned six Pro Bowl selections and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2006. He also holds several team records, including most career sacks (131) and most forced fumbles (46).

After leaving Miami in 2010, Taylor signed with the Redskins for two seasons before joining the Jets for his final season in 2011. Following his retirement from professional football, Taylor has become an active philanthropist and entrepreneur. In 2012 he founded The Jason Taylor Foundation to help at-risk children in South Florida; he also serves as a board member for several organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Miami and Best Buddies International.

It is safe to say that he did rather well after his playing career and has done well by others.

Bob Griese

Bob Griese is a former American football quarterback who was, without doubt, one of the best in the history of the Miami Dolphins.

Griese played college football at Purdue University, where he was a two-time All-American and led the Boilermakers to the 1967 Rose Bowl. He was drafted by the Dolphins in 1967 and went on to become one of the most successful quarterbacks in NFL history till today.

During his 14-year career with Miami, Griese led them to three Super Bowl appearances, including two victories. He was named MVP of Super Bowl VII and was selected to six Pro Bowls. After retiring from football, Griese became an analyst for ABC Sports’ Monday Night Football broadcasts from 1977–1985. He also served as a color commentator for NBC’s coverage of Notre Dame football games from 1991–2005.

In 1984, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, and then, in 1990, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Larry Little

We can say that Larry Csonka was not the only Larry to have a wonderful career in the Dolphins jersey. Larry Little played in the league for 13 seasons, he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 1967 NFL Draft and went on to become one of the most successful offensive linemen in NFL history. During his career, he was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro five times. He also won two Super Bowls with the Dolphins, including Super Bowl VII, which is considered one of the greatest upsets in NFL history even today.

After retiring from football, Little became an assistant coach for several teams before becoming a scout for the San Diego Chargers. In 1993, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and his number has been retired by both the Dolphins and San Diego State University.

The older and more experienced NFL enthusiasts believe that he was one of the best offensive players in the history of the league.