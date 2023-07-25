The NY Post is reporting that the Miami Dolphins attempted to trade for running back Saquon Barkley earlier this offseason. Per the NY Post article: “In fact, the Giants turned down two offers called into them by teams who since have been shown to be in the market for other top running backs, including the Dolphins, league sources said. It is thought that the Dolphins are the favorites to land free agent running back Dalvin Cook.”

The Dolphins all offseason have looked to upgrade their running back room and continue to do so heading into the offseason. They also attempted to trade for D’Andre Swift on day three of the NFL draft, and a day after they selected Devon Achane in Round 3 on day two. They also had trade talks with the Vikings in March for Dalvin Cook before Cook was released and have since been linked to him as a possible destination for Cook to sign. There was even a CBS article saying if the Las Vegas Raiders were to attempt to trade superstar running back Josh Jacobs, the Dolphins would be a Top 3 likely landing spot.

One thing is for sure, and that is the Dolphins are not done addressing their running back room, and another addition could be on the way prior to the regular season.