Andy Slater of FoxSports 640 is reporting that the reason Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead is on the ACTIVE/PUP list is because last month, he had his knee scoped. Per Slater, Armstead is expected to be fine for the regular season and is training at this time.

Armstead played in and started 13 games last season for the Miami Dolphins, and when he wasn’t on the field, his absence was noticeable as he was the glue that kept the offensive line together. Armstead has been in the NFL since 2013; in his career, he has never played a full season. In 2021, he only played in 8 games. In 2020, 14 games, and in 2019 15 games.