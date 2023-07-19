The Miami Dolphins have been named the 5th cheapest team in the NFL to support.

Since 2012, The Dolphins have been the fifth cheapest team to support across the NFL. Using a Fan Cost Index, the cost for a day out to watch the Miami Dolphins is $505.30 – only increasing by $104.76 in 10 years. That is just a 26.2% increase from 2012. The average percentage increase in the NFL is 37%.

This research was revealed by USBettingReport, by creating a Fan Cost Index. The Fan Cost Index is an index that evaluates the total cost of taking a family of four to a sporting event. It considers the prices of four average-price tickets, two small draft beers, four small soft drinks, four regular-size hot dogs, parking for one hour, two game programs, and the two least-expensive, adult-size adjustable caps. These factors have been compared over a 10-year period (2012-2022), to decide which has increased the most.

Below is a ranking of the 2022 Fan Cost Index for each team in the NFL, from cheapest to most expensive:

Rank Team 2012 FCI 2022 FCI Numerical Change Percentage Change 1 Cincinnati Bengals $397.03 $483.30 $86.27 21.7% 2 Arizona Cardinals $367.98 $487.04 $119.06 32.4% 3 Detroit Lions $403.38 $496.98 $93.60 23.2% 4 Jacksonville Jaguars $342.70 $500.10 $157.40 45.9% 5 Miami Dolphins $400.54 $505.30 $104.76 26.2% 6 New York Jets $617.25 $520.42 -$96.83 -15.7% 7 Buffalo Bills $361.45 $520.60 $159.15 44.0% 8 Indianapolis Colts $452.34 $521.36 $69.02 15.3% 9 Tennessee Titans $394.43 $533.71 $139.28 35.3% 10 Atlanta Falcons $430.12 $541.02 $110.90 25.8% 11 Carolina Panthers $351.25 $546.62 $195.37 55.6% 12 Los Angeles Chargers $466.20 $555.22 $89.02 19.1% 13 New Orleans Saints $451.96 $567.51 $115.55 25.6% 14 Washington Commanders $461.53 $575.48 $113.95 24.7% 15 Kansas City Chiefs $360.68 $587.47 $226.79 62.9% 16 Cleveland Browns $343.80 $593.23 $249.43 72.6% 17 Baltimore Ravens $520.69 $598.19 $77.50 14.9% 18 Dallas Cowboys $634.78 $601.52 -$33.26 -5.2% 19 Houston Texans $439.02 $605.89 $166.87 38.0% 20 Minnesota Vikings $415.78 $606.38 $190.60 45.8% 21 Los Angeles Rams $401.58 $608.49 $206.91 51.5% 22 Denver Broncos $440.34 $622.07 $181.73 41.3% 23 Seattle Seahawks $408.04 $626.35 $218.31 53.5% 24 New York Giants $592.24 $628.74 $36.50 6.2% 25 Pittsburgh Steelers $433.17 $641.55 $208.38 48.1% 26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers $391.28 $649.77 $258.49 66.1% 27 Chicago Bears $608.64 $677.43 $68.79 11.3% 28 Philadelphia Eagles $397.48 $679.71 $282.23 71.0% 29 Green Bay Packers $448.24 $691.42 $243.18 54.3% 30 San Francisco 49ers $456.56 $694.62 $238.06 52.1% 31 New England Patriots $607.26 $694.78 $87.52 14.4% 32 Las Vegas Raiders $381.90 $738.36 $356.46 93.3%

More information can be found here: https://usbettingreport.com/news/the-major-league-bank-breakers/