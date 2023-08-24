ESPN personality Ryan Clark took to Twitter on Thursday morning to apologize to Tua for the comments he made on Monday regarding Tua’s work ethic and body appearance. Watch the video below where Ryan Clark vows to be better, and he says he learned a lesson. Clark also says it was just a bad joke on his part.

When I decided to do TV I had 2 main priorities. 1. Respect all NFL players, coaches, executives and staff members. 2. Earn and keep the respect of those very same people. Those priorities are important to me, and when I miss that mark, I have to hold myself accountable.… pic.twitter.com/YgZfcNPN8G — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 24, 2023

The comments Clark made on Monday did not sit well with Tua. Wednesday, at his media session, Tua responded and told Ryan Clark, “I would appreciate it if you kept my name out of your mouth.”

