Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones, who is recovering from an ACL injury that cost him more than half of the 2022 season, hasn’t been at practice the past few days. The general thought was he had suffered a setback of some kind with this rehab. In his media session on Thursday, Mike McDaniel did say that Jones didn’t suffer a setback and that his absence from practice is because of bumps and bruises from going too hard in practice as he is rehabbing.

One does have to wonder, as Week 1 of the regular season is now less than one month away, and with Jones still not a full participant in practice and in the red non-contact jersey most days, if he will be on the field for the start of the regular season for the Dolphins when they face the Chargers.