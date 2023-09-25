70-20. 726 total yards. Enough said? I think so. In 1972, I saw the Dolphins whip the Patriots 52-0 in the old Orange Bowl. I think it was Don Shula’s 100th win. Flash forward to yesterday, and I got to witness another home slaughter. And like that Orange Bowl game 51 years ago, the Dolphins, at least offensively, played a near-perfect game at their much more modern home, Hard Rock Stadium. It was thrilling. It was fun.

I’m giving The Bad and The Ugly a week off for good behavior. You know what? I’m giving The Good a week off, too. I don’t think there’s anything I can point out that you already didn’t notice. Upcoming on Sunday is the Clash of the Titans. Fins/Bills. Let’s focus on some keys to the game.

Running game/Offensive Line – I am assuming the passing game will have its usual success. On the road, I think the running game is even more important. I certainly don’t expect another track meet, but the Dolphins HAVE to be able to keep the Bills’ defense honest and be able to run the ball effectively, which will help the passing game and keep the ball away from the Bills’ offense. I’d say gaining over 100 yards will be a telltale sign of success.

Defensive Line – If Josh Allen can stand back in the pocket and count the house, Stefan Diggs will have big trouble running free. It would be nice to hear Bradley Chubb’s name on the telecast. That would be a good indication of the pass rush. I think Vic Fangio will need to mix it up with blitz packages and move Chubb and Andrew Van Ginkel around to keep the Bills’ offensive line off-balance.

Contain Josh Allen’s running game – Contain being the operative word. I think you have to keep a spy on Allen and limit his scrambling ability. The Fins have gotten burned badly in recent Bills games.

Dealing with the home crowd – Of course, it will be loud. Extra loud, most likely. The ability of the offense to limit pre-snap penalties and stay out of 2nd, 3rd, and long is of utmost importance.