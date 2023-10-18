Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network reports that Jalen Ramsey will return to practice today, opening his 21-day window to return to the field and play in a game. Wolfe is reporting that Ramsey won’t play this Sunday vs Philadelphia, but he will return within 21 days as once a player is back practicing once on IR there is a 21-day window for them to be put on the active roster.

It was first reported Sunday by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network that Ramsey may return this week, and it appears that report was accurate.

On July 27th, Ramey was injured in training camp and had surgery on his knee. The Dolphins’ secondary should have Nik Needham returning this week the end of his 21-day window; if Ramsey isn’t far behind, that will be a much-needed boost to Miami’s secondary.

