The Miami Dolphins defense has carried the team for the past two decades, but that has changed this year. The offense has asserted itself as one of the best, if not the best, in the NFL. However, the offenses tend to fall off a little once we get to November and December. I don’t know how much longer we can expect the Dolphins offense to put up over 30 points a game, especially when they play better defenses later in the year. It’s time for the Dolphins defense to start asserting themselves to compliment the offense.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel decided to make a change at defensive coordinator, firing Josh Boyer and bringing in Vic Fangio, one of the best defensive minds in the game, to tap into this defense’s potential. The problem is the players are still adjusting to his defense, and he’s adjusting to the players. At some point, things must change. Sure, they have had their moments this year, but it’s when the offense spots them three score leads in the second half, and the defense can tee off on the quarterback.

On Sunday, the Dolphins defense gave up two early first-quarter touchdowns against the winless Carolina Panthers. Yes, you can blame the offense for starting slow as well, but there will be days when the offense struggles and the defense must carry its weight. Wow, when was the last time I said that? The Dolphins offense got into a rhythm, and the defense settled down, but that’s against the Panthers. Three weeks ago, against the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins went back and forth with the Bills early in the game, but then the offense stalled. The defense didn’t make any adjustments or stops. The Dolphins ended up getting blown out.

That brings me to this Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, who can run and pass the ball and make explosive plays, just like the Bills. The Dolphins can’t afford to get off to a slow start on defense and expect the offense to continue their record-setting tear. There is going to be another point this year when the offense doesn’t have it, and the defense must step up. And I believe they can, but I haven’t seen it yet this year. The Dolphins have so much talent not to play better. In the Bills game, Christian Wilkins didn’t record a tackle until the 4th quarter when the game got out of hand. If he wants a new contract, then games like this Sunday are where he must showcase his dominance against the Eagles. I realize he has played well the last couple of weeks but against sub-par competition. He must assert himself against a better opponent, just like guys like Jalen Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Xavien Howard, and Javon Holland. These guys are too good not to step up.