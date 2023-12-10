Incredibly, for the seventh time in the last nine weeks, the first-place 9-3 Miami Dolphins face a mediocre opponent and are heavy favorites. This game should NOT be a clash of the Titans, as bookmakers have installed the Fins as a huge 13 1/2-point home favorite on Monday night. Here’s how the two sides measure up this week on the tale of the tape:
TEAM STATS
- Total Offense – yards per game. Fins 1st at 428 / Titans 27th at 292.
- Points per game. Fins 2nd at 32 points per game / Titans 25th at 18 points per game.
- Passing yards per game. Fins 1st at 285 / Titans 27th at 183.
- Rushing yards per game. Fins 2nd at 143 / Titans a surprisingly low 17th at 109.
- Total Defense – yards per game. Fins are up to 6th at 300 / Titans 17th at 337.
- Points allowed per game. Fins 21st at 22 points per game / Titans 16th at 21.
- Passing yards allowed per game. Fins 9th at 204 / Titans 22nd at 231.
- Rush yards allowed per game. Fins 8th at 97 / Titans 137th at 106.
- Turnover Margin. Fins and Titans tied for 22nd at -4.
- Sacks per game. Fins 3rd at 3.4 / Titans 14th at 2.7.
INDIVIDUAL STATS
- Tua is 3rd in passing yards per game, 3rd in passing TDs, and 3rd in passer rating. The Titans’ rookie QB Wil Levis is 22nd, 27th, 21st in those categories.
- Tyreek Hill is ranked is 1st in reception yards and yards per game, 2nd in receptions, and 1st in TDs. Titans’ top receiver DeAndre Hopkins is 42nd and 26th in receptions and yards per game, and 22nd in TDs.
- Raheem Mostert is 3rd in rushing yards, 8th in rush yards per game, and 1st in rushing TDs. De’Von Achane is 1st in yards per game. Titans’ running back Derrick Henry. is 2nd, 7th, and 7th in those categories.
- Miami has four sack leaders with 6.5 sacks, including Christian Wilkens, Jaelen Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Zach Sieler. Titans’ defensive end Denico Autry is a respectable 12th with 9.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Fins offense vs. Titans defense. The high-powered Fins offense faces a respectable defense this week. The Fins continue to be ranked 1st or 2nd in every offensive category while the Titans are ranked near the middle of the pack in most every defensive category. Once again, too much speed for the Fins. Advantage Fins.
Fins defense vs. Titans offense. Every week when I update the statistics, I seem to be replacing the prior week’s number with a lower number. Vic Fangio’s crew is now a top 10 defense in every category except scoring although scoring defense is now a season-best 16th. The big match-up this week is Titans’ running back “King” Derrick Henry, who is still a load and the Titans’ best weapon. Henry is showing signs of wear and tear, averaging a career-low 70 yards per game. He goes up against the 8th-ranked Fins rushing defense. In terms of the passing game, Titans’ QB Wil Levis has looked good at times but should struggle vs. Miami’s defensive front and vaunted cornerbacks. Advantage Fins.
Kicking game. One thing’s for sure. The Titans have the best punter in the league in Ryan Stonehouse. He’s averaging an amazing league-leading 53.1 gross yards per punt and 3rd in net yards at 43.9. He did get injured last week on a blocked punt and has not practiced this week. That could be a big break if he misses Monday night’s game. Fins’ punter Jake Bailey is 28th and 16th at 45.2 and 41.9. Fins’ kicker Jason Sanders has moved up to 25th in field goal percentage, hitting 12 of 15 (80%). Titans’ veteran kicker Nick Folk has had an excellent year converting 24 of 25 FGs (96%) good for 3rd in the league. If Stonehouse plays, Advantage Titans.
Intangibles. Although the Fins are 9-3, they continue to get criticized for the teams they beat and the teams they haven’t beat. I think in the past 20 years or so, Miami has more or less played down to the level of competition. Not this year. They’ve done a great job on beating up on the weaker teams, especially at home. I’m sure they want to prove a point on national TV. Plus, there’s business at hand, most notably, the AFC East and, at minimum, a home playoff game. On the other hand, the Titans are 4-8 and are riding out the season with a rookie QB. However, Head Coach Mike Vrabel is a proud guy, and his team plays hard and won’t quit. Advantage Fins.
I think Miami wants to show they’re for real and will continue home dominance. Can they cover the large spread? I think they will. Fins win 35-17.