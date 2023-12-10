Incredibly, for the seventh time in the last nine weeks, the first-place 9-3 Miami Dolphins face a mediocre opponent and are heavy favorites. This game should NOT be a clash of the Titans, as bookmakers have installed the Fins as a huge 13 1/2-point home favorite on Monday night. Here’s how the two sides measure up this week on the tale of the tape:

TEAM STATS

Total Offense – yards per game. Fins 1 st at 428 / Titans 27 th at 292.

at 428 / Titans 27 at 292. Points per game. Fins 2 nd at 32 points per game / Titans 25 th at 18 points per game.

at 32 points per game / Titans 25 at 18 points per game. Passing yards per game. Fins 1 st at 285 / Titans 27 th at 183.

at 285 / Titans 27 at 183. Rushing yards per game. Fins 2 nd at 143 / Titans a surprisingly low 17 th at 109.

at 143 / Titans a surprisingly low 17 at 109. Total Defense – yards per game. Fins are up to 6 th at 300 / Titans 17 th at 337.

at 300 / Titans 17 at 337. Points allowed per game. Fins 21 st at 22 points per game / Titans 16 th at 21.

at 22 points per game / Titans 16 at 21. Passing yards allowed per game. Fins 9 th at 204 / Titans 22 nd at 231.

at 204 / Titans 22 at 231. Rush yards allowed per game. Fins 8 th at 97 / Titans 137 th at 106.

at 97 / Titans 137 at 106. Turnover Margin. Fins and Titans tied for 22 nd at -4.

at -4. Sacks per game. Fins 3rd at 3.4 / Titans 14th at 2.7.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Tua is 3 rd in passing yards per game, 3 rd in passing TDs, and 3 rd in passer rating. The Titans’ rookie QB Wil Levis is 22 nd , 27 th , 21 st in those categories.

in passing yards per game, 3 in passing TDs, and 3 in passer rating. The Titans’ rookie QB Wil Levis is 22 , 27 , 21 in those categories. Tyreek Hill is ranked is 1 st in reception yards and yards per game, 2 nd in receptions, and 1 st in TDs. Titans’ top receiver DeAndre Hopkins is 42 nd and 26 th in receptions and yards per game, and 22 nd in TDs.

in reception yards and yards per game, 2 in receptions, and 1 in TDs. Titans’ top receiver DeAndre Hopkins is 42 and 26 in receptions and yards per game, and 22 in TDs. Raheem Mostert is 3 rd in rushing yards, 8 th in rush yards per game, and 1 st in rushing TDs. De’Von Achane is 1 st in yards per game. Titans’ running back Derrick Henry. is 2 nd , 7 th , and 7 th in those categories.

in rushing yards, 8 in rush yards per game, and 1 in rushing TDs. De’Von Achane is 1 in yards per game. Titans’ running back Derrick Henry. is 2 , 7 , and 7 in those categories. Miami has four sack leaders with 6.5 sacks, including Christian Wilkens, Jaelen Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Zach Sieler. Titans’ defensive end Denico Autry is a respectable 12th with 9.



HEAD-TO-HEAD

Fins offense vs. Titans defense. The high-powered Fins offense faces a respectable defense this week. The Fins continue to be ranked 1st or 2nd in every offensive category while the Titans are ranked near the middle of the pack in most every defensive category. Once again, too much speed for the Fins. Advantage Fins.

Fins defense vs. Titans offense. Every week when I update the statistics, I seem to be replacing the prior week’s number with a lower number. Vic Fangio’s crew is now a top 10 defense in every category except scoring although scoring defense is now a season-best 16th. The big match-up this week is Titans’ running back “King” Derrick Henry, who is still a load and the Titans’ best weapon. Henry is showing signs of wear and tear, averaging a career-low 70 yards per game. He goes up against the 8th-ranked Fins rushing defense. In terms of the passing game, Titans’ QB Wil Levis has looked good at times but should struggle vs. Miami’s defensive front and vaunted cornerbacks. Advantage Fins.

Kicking game. One thing’s for sure. The Titans have the best punter in the league in Ryan Stonehouse. He’s averaging an amazing league-leading 53.1 gross yards per punt and 3rd in net yards at 43.9. He did get injured last week on a blocked punt and has not practiced this week. That could be a big break if he misses Monday night’s game. Fins’ punter Jake Bailey is 28th and 16th at 45.2 and 41.9. Fins’ kicker Jason Sanders has moved up to 25th in field goal percentage, hitting 12 of 15 (80%). Titans’ veteran kicker Nick Folk has had an excellent year converting 24 of 25 FGs (96%) good for 3rd in the league. If Stonehouse plays, Advantage Titans.

Intangibles. Although the Fins are 9-3, they continue to get criticized for the teams they beat and the teams they haven’t beat. I think in the past 20 years or so, Miami has more or less played down to the level of competition. Not this year. They’ve done a great job on beating up on the weaker teams, especially at home. I’m sure they want to prove a point on national TV. Plus, there’s business at hand, most notably, the AFC East and, at minimum, a home playoff game. On the other hand, the Titans are 4-8 and are riding out the season with a rookie QB. However, Head Coach Mike Vrabel is a proud guy, and his team plays hard and won’t quit. Advantage Fins.

I think Miami wants to show they’re for real and will continue home dominance. Can they cover the large spread? I think they will. Fins win 35-17.