Get ready for an exciting game! The Miami Dolphins will clash against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, and it is going to be a big deal as the game is to decide who gets the top spot in the AFC. The Dolphins hold an 11-4 record and just won a big game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Star player Tyreek Hill recently came back from an ankle injury and played a big part in the win against the Cowboys. He made nine catches for 99 yards. However, the Dolphins will be without another key player, Jaylen Waddle, who sprained his ankle in the same game. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is all set to lead the team to success. He has thrown for the most yards in the NFL with 4,214.

The Ravens are doing great with an 11-3 record. They just emerged victorious against the San Francisco 49ers. Lamar Jackson, who is a top contender for the MVP title, has been awesome. He threw for 3,357 yards and 19 touchdowns. He ran for 786 yards with five touchdowns. Despite the absence of tight end Mark Andrews, the Ravens boast a formidable receiving corps featuring Odell Beckham Jr., rookie Zay Flowers, and tight end Isaiah Likely.

Game Details

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Sunday, December 31

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL+, fuboTV , YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Ian Eagle will provide play-by-play commentary, with Charles Davis as the analyst on CBS.

Radio Broadcast

Radio: WINZ-AM 940 and WBGG-FM 105.9, SiriusXM Channel 381

Online Radio: SiriusXM Channel 819, TuneIn

Jimmy Cefalo, accompanied by analysts Joe Rose and Kim Bokamper, will handle play-by-play duties.