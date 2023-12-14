As Mike mentioned on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Wednesday evening, Liam Eichenberg’s calf injury is more serious than was being let on.

From what I am being told, Liam Eichenberg's Calf Injury has his status for Sunday in doubt, and Lester Cotton is getting work at center to possibly start this weekend if Liam can't go. #FinsUP For the FULL SHOW, CLICK HERE https://t.co/r2z1k9zn6X pic.twitter.com/9H4ajNiWr2 — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) December 14, 2023

It has now come out that Liam is in a walking boot, and his status for Sunday’s game is up in the air. If Liam cannot go, Lester Cotton or one of the two newly signed centers, Jonotthan Harrison or Matt Skura, will have to start with only being on the team for three days and one practice session with two walkthroughs and very little prep time. If Terron Armstead can go, Miami could possibly move Kendal Lamm to LG and Cotton to center. If Armstead is unable to play, Lamm must stay at left tackle, Cotton would probably have to stay at left guard, and one of the new centers may be forced into action.

Liam, who wasn't seen in locker room today, was wearing a walking boot after the game. Jonotthan Harrison, who hasn't appeared in a game this decade, said he immediately began working at center upon his arrival Tuesday. He was summoned here while on couch ready to watch Netflix. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 14, 2023

More on this story as it develops