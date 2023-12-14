As Mike mentioned on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Wednesday evening, Liam Eichenberg’s calf injury is more serious than was being let on.

It has now come out that Liam is in a walking boot, and his status for Sunday’s game is up in the air. If Liam cannot go, Lester Cotton or one of the two newly signed centers, Jonotthan Harrison or Matt Skura, will have to start with only being on the team for three days and one practice session with two walkthroughs and very little prep time. If Terron Armstead can go, Miami could possibly move Kendal Lamm to LG and Cotton to center. If Armstead is unable to play, Lamm must stay at left tackle, Cotton would probably have to stay at left guard, and one of the new centers may be forced into action.

More on this story as it develops