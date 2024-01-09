More than 24 hours removed from Sunday night’s season finale, I think I’m ready to admit something that I have not wanted to since the 2020 draft. I think it’s time for a divorce from our pro-bowl quarterback Tua Tagovalioa. Tua had a hell of a season, statistically the best season as any Dolphins quarterback in their long history. Also, this has been the most fun Dolphins season I have experienced in quite some time. So he absolutely deserves his flowers. One thing with Tua is… boy isn’t he limited when things break down!

Absolute zero mobility inside the pocket! If you took all starting quarterbacks in the NFL and lined them up to run a 100-meter dash, would Tua even make it out of the bottom 3?? Seriously, I mean, I think he could beat 35-year-old Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins, and maybe Mac Jones (Wait…Mac isn’t a starting QB), but would anyone feel confident enough to bet their life on it? Not me, not ever.

Here’s the thing, Tua is the perfect quarterback for a hot summer day of a flag 7-on-7 tournament, where precision and reading coverages are literally the only two things a quarterback has to worry about. In real football, a quarterback has 15 things to worry about at any given time during a play! Too often, I’ve seen in a high-pressure game, the pocket begins to break, and Tua’s inability to make an off-script play that would pull his team to victory.

Here are some examples of just this season:

Dolphins @ Eagles: Down 17-31 with 3:19 minutes left in the game, it’s 4th and 10, Dolphins have the ball. Tua threw a 5-yard pass to Tyreek that resulted in an incompletion because it was off-target. Eagles run out the clock winning that game.

Dolphins @ Chiefs: 1:07 left on the clock, It’s 3rd and 10, the Dolphins are on the Chiefs 31-yard line. Cedric Wilson breaks totally free in the end zone begging for the ball to be thrown his way. Tua throws the ball 10 yards too short. On the proceeding play, he drops the snap and just embarrassingly hops on the ball, ending in another loss.

Dolphins vs Titans: With 2 minutes left in the game, the Dolphins were up 27-21 against the inferior Tennessee Titans. The Dolphins have just received the ball after their rookie quarterback drove down the field, throwing a touchdown pass to Hopkins. Tua and the offense have the ability to chew up the clock and end the game. Instead, the Dolphins’ offense stalls with an attempted scramble by Tua that ends up going nowhere. Dolphins forced to punt, the Titans once again drive down the field, scoring and going up by 1 point. The score was 27-28 Titans, with the Dolphins receiving the ball with 1:40 seconds left in the game. Tua begins his drive but comes to a 4th & 2 at their own 44-yard line with 27 seconds left. The Titans bring a blitz, and Tua steps up but trips and stumbles down to the floor, subsequently ending the game.

Dolphins vs Bills: Late in the 4th quarter, the Dolphins defense stops the unbelievable force of Josh Allen on an attempted QB sneak on a 4th and 1. After a long review, the Dolphins were awarded the ball. In effect, Tua and the offense now have a chance to drive down the field and bring the game into overtime or go for the win by going for two on the extra point. There are 1:53 seconds left in the game, and the Dolphins have no timeouts. The Dolphins offense drove down the field to the Bills’ 40 yard line. It’s 2nd & 10 with 1:17 seconds left. Chase Claypool ran a 10-yard out route, and Tua threw the ball 3 yards past Claypool and, as a result, ended up with a game-sealing interception for the Bills. Continuing the Bills’ dominance over the AFC East and especially the Miami Dolphins.

These examples of all big games ended with Tua coming up short throughout this season in big games. No doubt Tua Tagovalioa has improved drastically throughout his career, but when I watch him, I see him as more Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield than a quarterback who is the best player on the field of both teams. Like I said, I’m ready for a divorce because I’ve been hurt now too many times to trust not being hurt anymore.