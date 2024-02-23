The NFL offseason is just getting started, and as they always are, the Dolphins are the subject of some questionable hypotheticals. This is nothing new for Dolphins fans, but two hypotheticals that have popped up in the last week are laughable, ludicrous, and downright lethargic.

Tua Tagovailoa has been the subject of hypothetical discussions each offseason of his career, and that’s no different this year. Despite Tua leading the NFL in passer rating in 2022 and then in passing yards in 2023, a narrative that is picking up traction is that the Dolphins should use their first-round selection on Washington Quarterback Michael Penix.

https://x.com/schadjoe/status/1758655945712812192?s=46&t=WfnoySRkuHsJAYYigA9UxQ

While I wouldn’t be opposed to taking a flier on a quarterback in the later rounds, it would be insane for the Dolphins to draft a quarterback in round one for many reasons, but three stand out more than others:

There is no guarantee that Michael Penix will reach Tua Tagovailoa’s level of play. The Dolphins’ have MUCH greater needs that could be filled in the first round. Penix is about the same age as Tagovailoa and has a longer injury history.

I feel like these are fairly obvious, but for some reason, a number of people seem to have their heart set on Penix to Miami, which I’m certain is in large part because Penix is also a lefty.

While I think Penix is a solid quarterback and wish him all the best- he’s no Tua. Penix has a lengthier injury history than Tua, whom the Dolphins apparently cannot commit to because of his injury history. He made his first college start the same year as Tua (2018).

For all I know, Penix could very well end up being better than Tua, but from where I stand, why take the risk? Tua’s already shown that he is among the league’s best and a top-10 quarterback, so as a Dolphins fan who has sat through a lifetime of mediocrity, why risk it? The Dolphins have needs at several other positions (edge rusher, linebacker, offensive line, and secondary) and have a quarterback who’s fresh off leading the league in passing yards, so it would make little sense to make such a move at this point.

https://youtu.be/yZpIog7e-R4?si=lpHSvuPBgIfOTJBX

The other ludicrous hypothetical is via former Jets and Dolphins General Manager Mike Tannenbaum, and like many of his takes, Dolphins’ fans did not well receive it.

On Get Up this week, Tannenbaum suggested that the Dolphins trade the star wide receiver to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for cornerback Trent McDuffie, citing the team likely needing to replace Xavien Howard.

https://x.com/flasportsbuzz/status/1760033477565505840?s=46&t=WfnoySRkuHsJAYYigA9UxQ

While this is what these kinds of shows are in large part, this one is extremely unlikely. Jaylen Waddle is a stud, plain and simple. Waddle has shown that he has the talent to succeed in this league for years to come, so in that regard, I do not see the team moving away from him anytime soon. Tyreek Hill cannot play forever, and I do not expect the team to move off his potential successor.

I also doubt the Chiefs would move McDuffie, considering they could potentially be losing Ladarius Sneed this offseason as well. McDuffie is also on his rookie contract, so the Chiefs will have the star corner under contract at a reasonable price for the next three seasons, making a deal all the more unlikely.

Takes like these are largely what make up the offseason, but that does not change just how insane both of these hypotheticals are. Tua and Waddle have both shown tremendous growth and talent during their young NFL careers, so I do not see any future in which the Dolphins move off either star.